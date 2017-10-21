Os verdadeiros amantes de músicas sabem que cada situação exige uma trilha sonora adequada. Na hora de viajar, especialmente de carro, não é diferente. Uma boa seleção musical pode fazer toda a diferença durante o trajeto. Pensando nisso, a equipe do site americano Time Out elegeu as melhores músicas para pegar a estrada. A seleção é composta por canções de diferentes gêneros, do jazz ao rock, mas que possuem algo em comum: a temática viagem. Entre as músicas, destacam-se alguns clássicos dos anos 1960, como é o caso de “Going Up the Country”, de Canned Heat. Contudo, também foram contempladas músicas recentes, como “Home”, o hit lançado por Edward Sharpe e The Magnetic Zeros, em 2010. Além de elaborar o ranking, a revista também reuniu todas as músicas em uma playlist no Spotify. Para ouvi-la é necessário ter uma conta registrada e realizar o login. O serviço possui uma opção de assinatura gratuita.
Clique no link para ouvir: As 50 melhores músicas de viagem de todos os tempos
1 — Born to Run, Bruce Springsteen
2 — Little Red Corvette, Prince
3 — Here I Go Again, Whitesnake
4 — Where the Streets Have No Name, U2
5 — Keep the Car Running, Arcade Fire
6 — Sweet Home Alabama, Lynyrd Skynyrd
7 — Truckin’, Grateful Dead
8 — Road to Nowhere, Talking Heads
9 — Graceland, Paul Simon
10 — Take It Easy, The Eagles
11 – America, Simon and Garfunkel
12 — Route 66, Chuck Berry
13 – Home, Edward Sharpe e The Magnetic Zeros
14 — Going Up the Country, Canned Heat
15 — I’ve Been Everywhere, Johnny Cash
16 — Holiday Road, Lindsey Buckingham
17 — Mr. Blue Sky, Electric Light Orchestra
18 — I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles), The Proclaimers
19 — Love Shack, The B-52’s
20 — Ride Like the Wind, Christopher Cross
21 – Ramblin’ Man, The Allman Brothers Band
22 — On the Road Again, Willie Nelson
23 — Runnin’ Down a Dream, Tom Petty
24 — Born to Be Wild, Steppenwolf
25 — Don’t Stop Believin’, Journey
26 — Interstate Love Song, Stone Temple Pilots
27 — Radar Love, Golden Earring
28 — Life Is a Highway, Tom Cochrane
29 — The Way, Fastball
30 — California, Phantom Planet
31 — Running on Empty, Jackson Browne
32 — Two of Us, The Beatles
33 — I Drove All Night, Cyndi Lauper
34 – Chicago, Sufjan Stevens
35 — Fade Into You, Mazzy Star
36 — Fast Car, Tracy Chapman
37 — The Golden Age, Beck
38 — Scar Tissue, Red Hot Chili Peppers
39 — Everyday Is a Winding Road, Sheryl Crow
40 — Jack & Diane, John Cougar Mellencamp
41 — King of the Road, Roger Miller
42 — Green Onions, Booker T. & the M.G.’s
43 — Hit the Road Jack, Ray Charles
44 — Mustang Sally, Wilson Pickett
45 — Let Me Ride, Dr. Dre
46 — Going Back to Cali, LL Cool J
47 — Shut Up and Drive, Rihanna
48 — The Distance, Cake
49 — Roadrunner, The Modern Lovers
50 — Have Love, Will Travel, The Sonics
