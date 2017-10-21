As 50 melhores músicas de viagem de todos os tempos

Os verdadeiros amantes de músicas sabem que cada situação exige uma trilha sonora adequada. Na hora de viajar, especialmente de carro, não é diferente. Uma boa seleção musical pode fazer toda a diferença durante o trajeto. Pensando nisso, a equipe do site americano Time Out elegeu as melhores músicas para pegar a estrada. A seleção é composta por canções de diferentes gêneros, do jazz ao rock, mas que possuem algo em comum: a temática viagem. Entre as músicas, destacam-se alguns clássicos dos anos 1960, como é o caso de “Going Up the Country”, de Canned Heat. Contudo, também foram contempladas músicas recentes, como “Home”, o hit lançado por Edward Sharpe e The Magnetic Zeros, em 2010. Além de elaborar o ranking, a revista também reuniu todas as músicas em uma playlist no Spotify. Para ouvi-la é necessário ter uma conta registrada e realizar o login. O serviço possui uma opção de assinatura gratuita.

Clique no link para ouvir: As 50 melhores músicas de viagem de todos os tempos

1 — Born to Run, Bruce Springsteen

2 — Little Red Corvette, Prince

3 — Here I Go Again, Whitesnake

4 — Where the Streets Have No Name, U2

5 — Keep the Car Running, Arcade Fire

6 — Sweet Home Alabama, Lynyrd Skynyrd

7 — Truckin’, Grateful Dead

8 — Road to Nowhere, Talking Heads

9 — Graceland, Paul Simon

10 — Take It Easy, The Eagles

11 – America, Simon and Garfunkel

12 — Route 66, Chuck Berry

13 – Home, Edward Sharpe e The Magnetic Zeros

14 — Going Up the Country, Canned Heat

15 — I’ve Been Everywhere, Johnny Cash

16 — Holiday Road, Lindsey Buckingham

17 — Mr. Blue Sky, Electric Light Orchestra

18 — I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles), The Proclaimers

19 — Love Shack, The B-52’s

20 — Ride Like the Wind, Christopher Cross

21 – Ramblin’ Man, The Allman Brothers Band

22 — On the Road Again, Willie Nelson

23 — Runnin’ Down a Dream, Tom Petty

24 — Born to Be Wild, Steppenwolf

25 — Don’t Stop Believin’, Journey

26 — Interstate Love Song, Stone Temple Pilots

27 — Radar Love, Golden Earring

28 — Life Is a Highway, Tom Cochrane

29 — The Way, Fastball

30 — California, Phantom Planet

31 — Running on Empty, Jackson Browne

32 — Two of Us, The Beatles

33 — I Drove All Night, Cyndi Lauper

34 – Chicago, Sufjan Stevens

35 — Fade Into You, Mazzy Star

36 — Fast Car, Tracy Chapman

37 — The Golden Age, Beck

38 — Scar Tissue, Red Hot Chili Peppers

39 — Everyday Is a Winding Road, Sheryl Crow

40 — Jack & Diane, John Cougar Mellencamp

41 — King of the Road, Roger Miller

42 — Green Onions, Booker T. & the M.G.’s

43 — Hit the Road Jack, Ray Charles

44 — Mustang Sally, Wilson Pickett

45 — Let Me Ride, Dr. Dre

46 — Going Back to Cali, LL Cool J

47 — Shut Up and Drive, Rihanna

48 — The Distance, Cake

49 — Roadrunner, The Modern Lovers

50 — Have Love, Will Travel, The Sonics

