As 100 melhores músicas de todos os tempos

O jornal britânico “The Telegraph” publicou uma lista com as 100 melhores canções de todos os tempos. A seleção foi realizada pelo jornalista, músico e crítico Neil McCormick, e reúne grandes clássicos que marcaram gerações, como “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” (1939), interpretado por Judy Garland; “Imagine” (1971), de John Lennon; e “I Will Survive” (1978), de Gloria Gaynor.

McCormick não escondeu a sua admiração pelos Beatles, a banda de rock britânica é o grupo que aprece mais vezes no ranking, com seis canções citadas: “Let It Be” (1960), “Hey Jude” (1968), “In My Life” (1965), “Something” (1970), “All You Need Is Love”(1967) e “Help!”(1965).

Contudo, a grande surpresa da seleção foram as canções pop contemporâneas “Empire State of Mind” (2009), de Jay Z & Alicia Keys, “Single Ladies” (2009), de Beyonce e “Rolling In The Deep” (2010), da cantora Adele.

1 — Life On Mars? — David Bowie (1971)

2 — Let It Be — The Beatles (1960)

3 — Tangled Up in Blue — Bob Dylan (1975)

4 — Unchained Melody — The Righteous Brothers (1965)

5 — Lola — The Kinks (1970)

6 — Redemption Song — Bob Marley (1979)

7 — Saint James Infirmary — Louis Armstrong (1928)

8 — Somewhere Over the Rainbow — Judy Garland (1939)

9 — I’ve Got you Under my Skin — Frank Sinatra (1956)

10 — Everybody Hurts — REM (1993)

11 — God’s Song — Randy Newman (1972)

12 — Sympathy for the Devil — The Rolling Stones (1968)

13 — Hallelujah — Jeff Buckley (1994)

14 — The River — Bruce Springsteen (1981)

15 — The Boxer — Simon and Garfunkel (1969)

16 — Strange Fruit — Billie Holiday (1939)

17 — One — U2 (1992)

18 — God Only Knows — The Beach Boys (1966)

19 — Dancing Queen — ABBA (1976)

20 — We’ll Meet Again — Vera Lynn (1939)

21 — Satellite of Love — Lou Reed (1973)

22 — I Heard It Through the Grapevine — Marvin Gaye (1968)

23 — Stand By Me — Ben E— King (1961)

24 — Love Will Tear Us Apart — Joy Division (1980)

25 — Creep — Radiohead (1992)

26 — Wonderwall — Ryan Adams (2004)

27 — Please Please Please Let Me Get What I Want — The Smiths (1986)

28 — Common People — Pulp (1995)

29 — For the Roses — Joni Mitchell (1972)

30 — Stairway To Heaven — Led Zeppelin (1970)

31 — Working Class Hero — John Lennon (1970)

32 — Imagine — John Lennon (1971)

33 — I Just Don’t Know What to Do With Myself — Dusty Springfield (1962)

34 — River Deep, Mountain High — Ike and Tina Turner (1966)

35 — Visions of Johanna — Bob Dylan (1966)

36 — Alison — Elvis Costello (1977)

37 — The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face — Roberta Flack (1969)

38 — One Day I’ll Fly Away — Randy Crawford (1980)

39 — Tom Traubert’s Blues (Four Sheets to the Wind in Copenhagen) —Tom Waits (1976)

40 — One For My Baby (and One More for the Road) — Frank Sinatra (1958)

41 — Hey Jude — The Beatles (1968)

42 — Losing My Religion — REM (1991)

43 — The Needle and the Damage Done — Neil Young (1972)

44 — Protection – Massive Attack With Tracey Thorn (1995)

45 — Waterloo Sunset — The Kinks (1967)

46 — Cry Me a River — Julie London (1953)

47 — Bird on the Wire — Leonard Cohen (1969)

48 — I Will Survive — Gloria Gaynor (1978)

49 — Bridge Over Troubled Water — Simon and Garfunkel (1970)

50 — Let’s Face the Music and Dance — Fred Astaire (1936)

51 — In My Life — The Beatles (1965)

52 — The Tears of a Clown — Smokey Robinson & The Miracles (1967)

53 — Blowin’in the Wind — Bob Dylan (1963)

54 — 1,000 Dollar Wedding — Gram Parsons (1973)

55 — Moondance — Van Morrison (1970)

56 — Something — The Beatles (1970)

57 — Wish You Were Here — Pink Floyd (1975)

58 — Mr Bojangles — Nina Simone (1971)

59 — When Doves Cry — Prince (1984)

60 — You Can’t Always Get What You Want — The Rolling Stones (1969)

61 — Feel — Robbie Williams (2002)

62 — The Mercy Seat — Johnny Cash (2000)

63 — Why — Annie Lennox (1992)

64 — Rehab — Amy Winehouse (2006)

65 — The Scientist — Coldplay (2002)

66 — Wichita Lineman — Glen Campbell (1968)

67 — Jolene — Dolly Parton (1974)

68 — Crazy — Patsy Cline (1961)

69 — You’ve Lost That Lovin ‘Feelin’ — The Righteous Brothers (1964)

70 — Hotel California — The Eagles (1976)

71 — American Pie — Don McLean (1971)

72 — Anarchy in the UK — The Sex Pistols (1976)

73 — My Funny Valentine — Chet Baker (1953)

74 — I Say a Little Prayer — Aretha Franklin (1968)

75 — Rolling In The Deep — Adele (2010)

76 — The First Cut in the Deepest — Yusuf Islam (Cat Stevens)

77 — Royals — Lorde (2014)

78 — I’m a Believer — The Monkees (1966)

79 — Watching the Detectives — Elvis Costello (1977)

80 — Empire State of Mind — Jay Z & Alicia Keys (2009)

81 — Cold, Cold Heart — Nora Jones (2002)

82 — Every Time We Say Goodbye — Ella Fitzgerald (1956)

83 — In The Wee Small Hours of the Morning — Frank Sinatra (1955)

84 — Light My Fire — The Doors (1966)

85 — MacArthur Park — Richard Harris (1968)

86 — Jealous Guy — John Lennon (1971)

87 — All You Need Is Love — The Beatles (1967)

88 — You’ll Never Walk Alone — Gerry and the Pacemakers (1963)

89 — Run — Snow Patrol (2003)

90 — Take Me To Church — Hozier (2013)

91 — Somebody to Love — Queen (1976)

92 — Help! – The Beatles (1965)

93 — Runaway — Kanye West (featuring Pusha T) (2010)

94 — Single Ladies (Ring On It) — Beyonce (2009)

95 — Smells Like Teen Spirit — Nirvana (1991)

96 — I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For — U2 (1987)

97 — Come On Eileen — Dexys Midnight Runners (1982)

98 — Your Song — Elton John (1971)

99 — What a Wonderful World — Louis Armstrong (1968)