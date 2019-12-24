De James Brown a Bob Dylan: playlist alternativa para a noite de Natal

A canção de natal de Mariah Carey, “All I Want For Christmas Is You”, lançada em 1994, alcançou o topo da lista Hot Billboard 100, que elenca as músicas mais tocadas nos Estados Unidos. No Youtube, também é sempre a mais reproduzida durante a época de natal. Mas, para quem quer fugir do mainstream, o jornal “The Guardian” preparou uma playlist alternativa. As faixas foram sugeridas pelos leitores da publicação, que indicaram desde clássicos, como “Christmas Lullaby” (1996), de Shane MacGowan; até exemplares do heavy metal, como “Red Water” (Christmas Mourning), da banda Type O Negative (1996). Abaixo, a Revista Bula disponibiliza a playlist. Para ouvi-la, é necessário possuir cadastro no Spotify e realizar login. Há opção de assinatura gratuita.
1 — Christmas Lullaby, Shane MacGowan (1996)
2 — How to Make Gravy, Paul Kelly (1996)
3 — On a Christmas Day, Lead Belly (1944)
4 — December Will Be Magic Again, Kate Bush (1980)
5 — Santa Claus Go Straight to the Ghetto, James Brown (1968)
6 — Winter Song, Lindisfarne (1972)
7 — That Was The Worst Christmas Ever!, Sufjan Stevens (2006)
8 — White Wine in The Sun, Tim Minchin (2012)
9 — A Doe to a Deer, Los Campesinos! (2012)
10 — I Got Your Cookies and Milk, Big Cynthia (2014)
11 — Christmas Card from a Hooker in Minneapolis, Tom Waits (1978)
12 — Santa’s Laughter Mocks The Poor, The Attery Squash (2010)
13 — It’s Cliched To Be Cynical at Christmas, Half Man, Half Biscuit (2000)
14 — Blue Xmas (To Whom It May Concern), Miles Davis (1962)
15 — Silent Night/ Seven O’Clock News, Simon and Garfunkel (1966)
16 — Must Be Santa, Bob Dylan (2009)
17 — Christmas Has Done Nothing Wrong, Foy Vance (2009)
18 — Christmas on Earth, Marching Church (2017)
19 — Christmas Time Is Here, Vince Guaraldi Trio (1965)
20 —The Knife, Reindeer (2001)
21 — African Christmas, Yellowman (1998)
22 — Christmas Time is Here, Telekinesis (2019)
23 — Hark The Herald Angels Sing, The Fall (1994)
24 — (Don’t Call Me) Mrs. Christmas, Emmy The Great and Tim Wheeler (2011)
25 — Red Water (Christmas Mourning), Type O Negative (1996)
Clique no link para ouvir: De James Brown a Bob Dylan: playlist alternativa para a noite de Natal