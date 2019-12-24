De James Brown a Bob Dylan: playlist alternativa para a noite de Natal

1 — Christmas Lullaby, Shane MacGowan (1996)

2 — How to Make Gravy, Paul Kelly (1996)

3 — On a Christmas Day, Lead Belly (1944)

4 — December Will Be Magic Again, Kate Bush (1980)

5 — Santa Claus Go Straight to the Ghetto, James Brown (1968)

6 — Winter Song, Lindisfarne (1972)

7 — That Was The Worst Christmas Ever!, Sufjan Stevens (2006)

8 — White Wine in The Sun, Tim Minchin (2012)

9 — A Doe to a Deer, Los Campesinos! (2012)

10 — I Got Your Cookies and Milk, Big Cynthia (2014)

11 — Christmas Card from a Hooker in Minneapolis, Tom Waits (1978)

12 — Santa’s Laughter Mocks The Poor, The Attery Squash (2010)

13 — It’s Cliched To Be Cynical at Christmas, Half Man, Half Biscuit (2000)

14 — Blue Xmas (To Whom It May Concern), Miles Davis (1962)

15 — Silent Night/ Seven O’Clock News, Simon and Garfunkel (1966)

16 — Must Be Santa, Bob Dylan (2009)

17 — Christmas Has Done Nothing Wrong, Foy Vance (2009)

18 — Christmas on Earth, Marching Church (2017)

19 — Christmas Time Is Here, Vince Guaraldi Trio (1965)

20 —The Knife, Reindeer (2001)

21 — African Christmas, Yellowman (1998)

22 — Christmas Time is Here, Telekinesis (2019)

23 — Hark The Herald Angels Sing, The Fall (1994)

24 — (Don’t Call Me) Mrs. Christmas, Emmy The Great and Tim Wheeler (2011)

25 — Red Water (Christmas Mourning), Type O Negative (1996)