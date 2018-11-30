Os 100 personagens mais marcantes da história do cinema

Todos os amantes do cinema têm um intérprete querido, memorável. Mas, alguns desses personagens, vilões ou mocinhos, possuem tanto carisma que marcam gerações. Desde 2008, a revista “Empire” elege os 100 personagens mais populares do cinema, com base na votação dos leitores. Em 2018, a lista foi atualizada mais uma vez e novos personagens marcantes foram inseridos no ranking. Alguns já são velhos conhecidos do público, outros surpreenderam. Nessa lista, a Revista Bula reuniu os 100 nomes escolhidos pelos leitores da “Empire”, compilados do último ao primeiro lugar.

100 — Edna Mode Intérprete (voz): Brad Bird

Filme: Os Incríveis (2004-2018) 99 — Randle McMurphy Intérprete: Jack Nicholson

Filme: Um Estranho no Ninho (1975) 98 — Optimus Prime Intérprete (voz): Peter Cullen

Filme: Transformers (2007-2017) 97 — Norman Bates Intérprete: Anthony Perkins, Henry Thomas, Vince Vaughn

Filme: Psicose (1960-1998) 96 — Os Minions Criador: Sérgio Pablos

Filme: Meu Malvado Favorito, Minions (2010-2017) 95 — Maximus Intérprete: Russel Crowe

Filme: Gladiador (2000) 94 — Legolas Intérprete: Orlando Bloom

Filme: O Senhor dos Anéis (2001-2014) 93 — Wednesday Addamns Intérprete: Chsristina Ricci

Filme: A Família (1991-993) 92 — Inspetor Clouseau Intérpretes: Peter Sellers, Alan Arkin, Steve Martin

Filme: A Pantera Cor-de-Rosa (1963-2009) 91 — Inigo Montaya Intérprete: Mandy Patinkin

Filme: A Princesa Prometida (1987) 90 — Hal Intérprete (voz): Douglas Rain

Filme: 2001: Uma Odisseia no Espaço (1968) 89 — Groot Intérprete (voz): Vin Diesel, Krystian Godlewski

Filme: Guardiões da Galáxia (2014-2017) 88 — Gromit Intérprete (voz): Aardman Animations

Filme: Wallace e Gromit (2005) 87 — Ethan Hunt Intérprete: Tom Cruise

Filme: Missão Impossível (1996-2018) 86 — Red Intérprete: Morgan Freema

Filme: Um Sonho de Liberdade (1994) 85 — Walker Intérprete: Lee Marvin

Filme: À Queima-Roupa (1967) 84 — Corporal Hicks Intérprete: Michael Biehn

Filme: Aliens, o Resgate (1986) 83 — Bane Intérpretes: Jeep Swenson, Tom Hardy

Filme: Batman (1997-2012) 82 — Woody Intérprete (voz): Tom Hanks

Filme: Toy Story (1995-2010) 81 — Withnail Intérprete: Richard E. Grant

Filme: Os Desajustados (1987) 80 — V Intérprete: Hugo Weaving

Filme: V de Vingança (2005) 79 — Roy Batty Intérprete: Rutger Hauer

Filme: Blade Runner (1982) 78 — Martin Blank Intérprete: John Cusack

Filme: Matador em Conflito (1997) 77 — Samwise Gamgee Intérprete: Sean Astin

Filme: O Senhor dos Anéis (2001-2003) 76 — William Hudson Intérprete: Bill Paxton

Filme: Aliens, o Resgate (1986) 75 — Lisbeth Salander Intérprete: Noomi Rapace, Rooney Mara, Claire Foy

Filme: Millenium: Os Homens que Não Amavam as Mulheres (2009-2018) 74 — Frank Debrin Intérprete: Leslie Nielsen

Filme: Corra que a Polícia Vem (1988-1994) 73 — Donnie Darko Intérprete: Jake Gyllenhaal

Filme: Donnie Darko (2001) 72 — Capitão Kirk Intérprete: William Shatner, Chris Pine

Filme: Jornada nas Estrelas (1966-2016) 71 — Senhor das Estrelas Intérprete: Chris Pratt, Wyatt Oleff

Filme: Guardiões da Galáxia (2014-2017) 70 — Tony Montana Intérprete: Al Pacino

Filme: Scarface (1983) 69 — Marge Gunderson Intérprete: Frances McDormand

Filme: Fargo (1996) 68 — Neo Intérprete: Keanu Reeves

Filme: Matrix (1999-2003) 67 — Harry Potter Intérprete: Daniel Radcliffe

Filme: Harry Potter (2001-2011) 66 — Smeagol Intérprete: Andy Serkis

Filme: O Senhor dos Anéis (2001-2014) 65 — Hans Landa Intérprete: Christoph Waltz

Filme: Bastardos Inglórios (2009) 64 — George Bailey Intérprete: James Stewart, Bobby Anderson

Filme: A Felicidade não se Compra (1946) 63 — Wolverine Intérprete: Hugh Jackman, Troye Sivan

Filme: X-Men (2000-2016) 62 — E.T. Intérprete (voz): Pat Welsh

Filme: E.T (1982) 61 — Bilbo Baggins Intérprete: Ian Holm, Martin Freeman

Filme: O Senhor dos Anéis (2001-2014) 60 — Dr. Kings Schultz Intérprete: Christoph Waltz

Filme: Django Livre (2012) 59 — Ace Ventura Intérprete: Jim Carrey

Filme: Ace Ventura (1994-1995) 58 — Sarah Connor Intérprete: Linda Hamilton, Emilia Clarke

Filme: O Exterminador do Futuro (1984-2015) 57 — Katniss Everdeen Intérprete: Jennifer Lawrence

Filme: Jogos Vorazes (2012-2015) 56 — Jack Buryton Intérprete: Kurt Russell

Filme: Os Aventureiros do Bairro Proibido (1986) 55 — Axel Foley Intérprete: Eddie Murphy

Filme: Um Tira da Pesada (1984) 54 — Amélie Poulain Intérprete: Flora Guiet, Audrey Tautou

Filme: O Fabuloso Destino de Amélie Poulain (2001) 53 — Vito Corleone Intérprete: Marlon Brando, Robert De Niro

Filme: O Poderoso Chefão 1 e 2 (1972-1974) 52 — Shaun Riley Intérprete: Simon Pegg

Filme: Todo Mundo Quase Morto (2004) 51 — Obi-Wan Kenobi Intérprete: Alec Guinness, Ewan McGregor

Filme: Star Wars (1977-2005) 50 — Luke Skywalker Intérprete: Paul Newman

Filme: Star Wars (1977-2015) 49 — Harry Callahan Intérprete: Clint Eastwood

Filme: Dirty Harry (1971-1988) 48 — Lester Burnham Intérprete: Kevin Spacey

Filme: Beleza Americana (1999) 47 — Rick Deckard Intérprete: Harrison Ford

Filme: Blade Runner (1982) 46 — Capitão América Intérprete: Chris Evans

Filme: Universo Marvel Filmes (2011-2018) 45 — Tommy DeVito Intérprete: Joe Pesci

Filme: Os Bons Companheiros (1990) 44 — Anton Chigurh Intérprete: Javier Barden

Filme: Onde os Fracos Não Têm Vez (2007) 43 — Amy Dunne Intérprete: Rosamund Pike

Filme: Garota Exemplar (2014) 42 — Lou Bloom Intérprete: Jake Gyllenhaal

Filme: O Abutre (2014) 41 — Keyser Soze Intérprete: Kevin Spacey

Filme: Os Suspeitos (1995) 40 — Ferris Bueller Intérprete: Mathew Broderick

Filme: Curtindo a Vida Adoidado (1986) 39 — Driver Intérprete: Ryan Gosling

Filme: Drive (2011) 38 — Yoda Intérprete: Frank Oz

Filme: Star Wars (1980-2005) 37 — Walter Sobchak Intérprete: John Goodman

Filme: O Grande Lebowski (1998) 36 — Rocky Balboa Intérprete: Sylvester Stallone

Filme: Rocky (1976-2006) 35 — Atticus Finch Intérprete: Gregory Peck

Filme: O Sol é para Todos (1962) 34 — Mal Reynolds Intérprete: Nathan Fillion

Filme: Serenity (2005) 33 — O Homem sem Nome Intérprete: Clint Eastwood

Filme: Por um Punhado de Dólares (1964) 32 — Jules Winnfield Intérprete: Samuel L. Jackson

Filme: Pulp Fiction (1994) 31 — Peter Venkman Intérprete: Bill Murray

Filme: Os Caça-Fantasmas (1984) 30 — Gandalf Intérprete: Ian McKellen

Filme: O Senhor dos Anéis (2001-2014) 29 — Snake Plissken Intérprete: Kurt Russell

Filme: Fuga de Nova York (1981) 28 — The Terminator Intérprete: Arnold Schwarzenegger

Filme: O Exterminador do Futuro (1984-2015) 27 — Forrest Gump Intérprete: Tom Hanks

Filme: Forrest Gump (1994) 26 — Patrick Bateman Intérprete: Christian Bale

Filme: Psicopata Americano (2000) 25 — Ash Intérprete: Bruce Campbell

Filme: Uma Noite Alucinante (1987-1992) 24 — Daniel Plainview Intérprete: Daniel Day-Lewis

Filme: Sangue Negro (2007) 23 — The Bride Intérprete: Uma Thurman

Filme: Kill Bill (2003-2004) 22 — Travis Bickle Intérprete: Robert De Niro

Filme: Taxi Driver (1976) 21 — Dr. Hannibal Lecter Intérprete: Anthony Hopkins

Filme: O Silêncio dos Inocentes (1991) 20 — Dr. Emmett Brown Intérprete: Christopher Lloyd

Filme: De Volta para o Futuro (1985-1990) 19 — Loki Intérprete: Stan Lee, Jack Kirby, Larry Lieber

Filme: Universo Marvel Filmes (2011-2018) 18 — Rick Blane Intérprete: Humphrey Bogart

Filme: Casablanca (1942) 17 — M. Gustave Intérprete: Ralph Fiennes

Filme: O Grande Hotel Budapeste (2014) 16 — Ron Burgundy Intérprete: Will Ferrell

Filme: O Âncora (2004-2013) 15 — Aragon Intérprete: Viggo Mortensen

Filme: O Senhor dos Anéis (2001-2003) 14 — Capitão Jack Sparrow Intérprete: Johnny Depp

Filme: Piratas do Caribe (2003-2017) 13 — Tony Stark Intérprete: Robert Downey Jr.

Filme: Homem de Ferro (2008) 12 — Marty McFly Intérprete: Michael J. Fox

Filme: De Volta para o Futuro (1985-1990) 11 — Michael Corleone Intérprete: Al Pacino

Filme: O Poderoso Chefão II (1974) 10 — The Dude Intérprete: Jeff Bridges

Filme: O Grande Lebowski (1998) 09 — Darth Vader Intérpretes (voz): David Prowse, James Earl Jones

Filme: Guerra nas Estrelas (1977-2005) 08 — Tyler Durden Intérprete: Brad Pitt

Filme: Clube da Luta (1999) 07 — John McClane Intérprete: Bruce Willis

Filme: Duro de Matar (1988-2007) 06 — Coringa Intérpretes: Cesar Romero, Mark Hamill, Jack Nicholson, Heath Ledger, Jared Leto

Filme: Batman (1966-2016) 05 — Ellen Ripley Intérprete: Sigourney Weaver

Filme: Alien (1979-1997) 04 — Batman Intérpretes: Adam West, Michael Keaton, Val Kilmer, George Clooney, Christian Bale

Filme: Batman (1966-2012) 03 — Han Solo Intérprete: Harrison Ford

Filme: Star Wars (1977-2015) 02 — James Bond Intérpretes: Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan, Daniel Craig

Filme: 007 (1962-2015) 01 — Indiana Jones Intérprete: Harrison Ford

Filme: Indiana Jones (1981-2008)