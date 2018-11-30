Os 100 personagens mais marcantes da história do cinema

Todos os amantes do cinema têm um intérprete querido, memorável. Mas, alguns desses personagens, vilões ou mocinhos, possuem tanto carisma que marcam gerações. Desde 2008, a revista “Empire” elege os 100 personagens mais populares do cinema, com base na votação dos leitores. Em 2018, a lista foi atualizada mais uma vez e novos personagens marcantes foram inseridos no ranking. Alguns já são velhos conhecidos do público, outros surpreenderam. Nessa lista, a Revista Bula reuniu os 100 nomes escolhidos pelos leitores da “Empire”, compilados do último ao primeiro lugar.
Intérprete (voz): Brad Bird
Filme: Os Incríveis (2004-2018)
Intérprete: Jack Nicholson
Filme: Um Estranho no Ninho (1975)
Intérprete (voz): Peter Cullen
Filme: Transformers (2007-2017)
Intérprete: Anthony Perkins, Henry Thomas, Vince Vaughn
Filme: Psicose (1960-1998)
Criador: Sérgio Pablos
Filme: Meu Malvado Favorito, Minions (2010-2017)
Intérprete: Russel Crowe
Filme: Gladiador (2000)
Intérprete: Orlando Bloom
Filme: O Senhor dos Anéis (2001-2014)
Intérprete: Chsristina Ricci
Filme: A Família (1991-993)
Intérpretes: Peter Sellers, Alan Arkin, Steve Martin
Filme: A Pantera Cor-de-Rosa (1963-2009)
Intérprete: Mandy Patinkin
Filme: A Princesa Prometida (1987)
Intérprete (voz): Douglas Rain
Filme: 2001: Uma Odisseia no Espaço (1968)
Intérprete (voz): Vin Diesel, Krystian Godlewski
Filme: Guardiões da Galáxia (2014-2017)
Intérprete (voz): Aardman Animations
Filme: Wallace e Gromit (2005)
Intérprete: Tom Cruise
Filme: Missão Impossível (1996-2018)
Intérprete: Morgan Freema
Filme: Um Sonho de Liberdade (1994)
Intérprete: Lee Marvin
Filme: À Queima-Roupa (1967)
Intérprete: Michael Biehn
Filme: Aliens, o Resgate (1986)
Intérpretes: Jeep Swenson, Tom Hardy
Filme: Batman (1997-2012)
Intérprete (voz): Tom Hanks
Filme: Toy Story (1995-2010)
Intérprete: Richard E. Grant
Filme: Os Desajustados (1987)
Intérprete: Hugo Weaving
Filme: V de Vingança (2005)
Intérprete: Rutger Hauer
Filme: Blade Runner (1982)
Intérprete: John Cusack
Filme: Matador em Conflito (1997)
Intérprete: Sean Astin
Filme: O Senhor dos Anéis (2001-2003)
Intérprete: Bill Paxton
Filme: Aliens, o Resgate (1986)
Intérprete: Noomi Rapace, Rooney Mara, Claire Foy
Filme: Millenium: Os Homens que Não Amavam as Mulheres (2009-2018)
Intérprete: Leslie Nielsen
Filme: Corra que a Polícia Vem (1988-1994)
Intérprete: Jake Gyllenhaal
Filme: Donnie Darko (2001)
Intérprete: William Shatner, Chris Pine
Filme: Jornada nas Estrelas (1966-2016)
Intérprete: Chris Pratt, Wyatt Oleff
Filme: Guardiões da Galáxia (2014-2017)
Intérprete: Al Pacino
Filme: Scarface (1983)
Intérprete: Frances McDormand
Filme: Fargo (1996)
Intérprete: Keanu Reeves
Filme: Matrix (1999-2003)
Intérprete: Daniel Radcliffe
Filme: Harry Potter (2001-2011)
Intérprete: Andy Serkis
Filme: O Senhor dos Anéis (2001-2014)
Intérprete: Christoph Waltz
Filme: Bastardos Inglórios (2009)
Intérprete: James Stewart, Bobby Anderson
Filme: A Felicidade não se Compra (1946)
Intérprete: Hugh Jackman, Troye Sivan
Filme: X-Men (2000-2016)
Intérprete (voz): Pat Welsh
Filme: E.T (1982)
Intérprete: Ian Holm, Martin Freeman
Filme: O Senhor dos Anéis (2001-2014)
Intérprete: Christoph Waltz
Filme: Django Livre (2012)
Intérprete: Jim Carrey
Filme: Ace Ventura (1994-1995)
Intérprete: Linda Hamilton, Emilia Clarke
Filme: O Exterminador do Futuro (1984-2015)
Intérprete: Jennifer Lawrence
Filme: Jogos Vorazes (2012-2015)
Intérprete: Kurt Russell
Filme: Os Aventureiros do Bairro Proibido (1986)
Intérprete: Eddie Murphy
Filme: Um Tira da Pesada (1984)
Intérprete: Flora Guiet, Audrey Tautou
Filme: O Fabuloso Destino de Amélie Poulain (2001)
Intérprete: Marlon Brando, Robert De Niro
Filme: O Poderoso Chefão 1 e 2 (1972-1974)
Intérprete: Simon Pegg
Filme: Todo Mundo Quase Morto (2004)
Intérprete: Alec Guinness, Ewan McGregor
Filme: Star Wars (1977-2005)
Intérprete: Paul Newman
Filme: Star Wars (1977-2015)
Intérprete: Clint Eastwood
Filme: Dirty Harry (1971-1988)
Intérprete: Kevin Spacey
Filme: Beleza Americana (1999)
Intérprete: Harrison Ford
Filme: Blade Runner (1982)
Intérprete: Chris Evans
Filme: Universo Marvel Filmes (2011-2018)
Intérprete: Joe Pesci
Filme: Os Bons Companheiros (1990)
Intérprete: Javier Barden
Filme: Onde os Fracos Não Têm Vez (2007)
Intérprete: Rosamund Pike
Filme: Garota Exemplar (2014)
Intérprete: Jake Gyllenhaal
Filme: O Abutre (2014)
Intérprete: Kevin Spacey
Filme: Os Suspeitos (1995)
Intérprete: Mathew Broderick
Filme: Curtindo a Vida Adoidado (1986)
Intérprete: Ryan Gosling
Filme: Drive (2011)
Intérprete: Frank Oz
Filme: Star Wars (1980-2005)
Intérprete: John Goodman
Filme: O Grande Lebowski (1998)
Intérprete: Sylvester Stallone
Filme: Rocky (1976-2006)
Intérprete: Gregory Peck
Filme: O Sol é para Todos (1962)
Intérprete: Nathan Fillion
Filme: Serenity (2005)
Intérprete: Clint Eastwood
Filme: Por um Punhado de Dólares (1964)
Intérprete: Samuel L. Jackson
Filme: Pulp Fiction (1994)
Intérprete: Bill Murray
Filme: Os Caça-Fantasmas (1984)
Intérprete: Ian McKellen
Filme: O Senhor dos Anéis (2001-2014)
Intérprete: Kurt Russell
Filme: Fuga de Nova York (1981)
Intérprete: Arnold Schwarzenegger
Filme: O Exterminador do Futuro (1984-2015)
Intérprete: Tom Hanks
Filme: Forrest Gump (1994)
Intérprete: Christian Bale
Filme: Psicopata Americano (2000)
Intérprete: Bruce Campbell
Filme: Uma Noite Alucinante (1987-1992)
Intérprete: Daniel Day-Lewis
Filme: Sangue Negro (2007)
Intérprete: Uma Thurman
Filme: Kill Bill (2003-2004)
Intérprete: Robert De Niro
Filme: Taxi Driver (1976)
Intérprete: Anthony Hopkins
Filme: O Silêncio dos Inocentes (1991)
Intérprete: Christopher Lloyd
Filme: De Volta para o Futuro (1985-1990)
Intérprete: Stan Lee, Jack Kirby, Larry Lieber
Filme: Universo Marvel Filmes (2011-2018)
Intérprete: Humphrey Bogart
Filme: Casablanca (1942)
Intérprete: Ralph Fiennes
Filme: O Grande Hotel Budapeste (2014)
Intérprete: Will Ferrell
Filme: O Âncora (2004-2013)
Intérprete: Viggo Mortensen
Filme: O Senhor dos Anéis (2001-2003)
Intérprete: Johnny Depp
Filme: Piratas do Caribe (2003-2017)
Intérprete: Robert Downey Jr.
Filme: Homem de Ferro (2008)
Intérprete: Michael J. Fox
Filme: De Volta para o Futuro (1985-1990)
Intérprete: Al Pacino
Filme: O Poderoso Chefão II (1974)
Intérprete: Jeff Bridges
Filme: O Grande Lebowski (1998)
Intérpretes (voz): David Prowse, James Earl Jones
Filme: Guerra nas Estrelas (1977-2005)
Intérprete: Brad Pitt
Filme: Clube da Luta (1999)
Intérprete: Bruce Willis
Filme: Duro de Matar (1988-2007)
Intérpretes: Cesar Romero, Mark Hamill, Jack Nicholson, Heath Ledger, Jared Leto
Filme: Batman (1966-2016)
Intérprete: Sigourney Weaver
Filme: Alien (1979-1997)
Intérpretes: Adam West, Michael Keaton, Val Kilmer, George Clooney, Christian Bale
Filme: Batman (1966-2012)
Intérprete: Harrison Ford
Filme: Star Wars (1977-2015)
Intérpretes: Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan, Daniel Craig
Filme: 007 (1962-2015)
Intérprete: Harrison Ford
Filme: Indiana Jones (1981-2008)