Os 100 personagens mais marcantes da história do cinema

Mariana Felipe
Por Mariana Felipe
em Listas

Todos os amantes do cinema têm um intérprete querido, memorável. Mas, alguns desses personagens, vilões ou mocinhos, possuem tanto carisma que marcam gerações. Desde 2008, a revista “Empire” elege os 100 personagens mais populares do cinema, com base na votação dos leitores. Em 2018, a lista foi atualizada mais uma vez e novos personagens marcantes foram inseridos no ranking. Alguns já são velhos conhecidos do público, outros surpreenderam. Nessa lista, a Revista Bula reuniu os 100 nomes escolhidos pelos leitores da “Empire”, compilados do último ao primeiro lugar.

100 — Edna Mode

Intérprete (voz): Brad Bird
Filme: Os Incríveis (2004-2018)

99 — Randle McMurphy

Intérprete: Jack Nicholson
Filme: Um Estranho no Ninho (1975)

98 — Optimus Prime

Intérprete (voz): Peter Cullen
Filme: Transformers (2007-2017)

97 — Norman Bates

Intérprete: Anthony Perkins, Henry Thomas, Vince Vaughn
Filme: Psicose (1960-1998)

96 — Os Minions

Criador: Sérgio Pablos
Filme: Meu Malvado Favorito, Minions (2010-2017)

95 — Maximus

Intérprete: Russel Crowe
Filme: Gladiador (2000)

94 — Legolas

Intérprete: Orlando Bloom
Filme: O Senhor dos Anéis (2001-2014)

93 — Wednesday Addamns

Intérprete: Chsristina Ricci
Filme: A Família (1991-993)

92 — Inspetor Clouseau

Intérpretes: Peter Sellers, Alan Arkin, Steve Martin
Filme: A Pantera Cor-de-Rosa (1963-2009)

91 — Inigo Montaya

Intérprete: Mandy Patinkin
Filme: A Princesa Prometida (1987)

90 — Hal

Intérprete (voz): Douglas Rain
Filme: 2001: Uma Odisseia no Espaço (1968)

89 — Groot

Intérprete (voz): Vin Diesel, Krystian Godlewski
Filme: Guardiões da Galáxia (2014-2017)

88 — Gromit

Intérprete (voz): Aardman Animations
Filme: Wallace e Gromit (2005)

87 — Ethan Hunt

Intérprete: Tom Cruise
Filme: Missão Impossível (1996-2018)

86 — Red

Intérprete: Morgan Freema
Filme: Um Sonho de Liberdade (1994)

85 — Walker

Intérprete: Lee Marvin
Filme: À Queima-Roupa (1967)

84 — Corporal Hicks

Intérprete: Michael Biehn
Filme: Aliens, o Resgate (1986)

83 — Bane

Intérpretes: Jeep Swenson, Tom Hardy
Filme: Batman (1997-2012)

82 — Woody

Intérprete (voz): Tom Hanks
Filme: Toy Story (1995-2010)

81 — Withnail

Intérprete: Richard E. Grant
Filme: Os Desajustados (1987)

80 — V

Intérprete: Hugo Weaving
Filme: V de Vingança (2005)

79 — Roy Batty

Intérprete: Rutger Hauer
Filme: Blade Runner (1982)

78 — Martin Blank

Intérprete: John Cusack
Filme: Matador em Conflito (1997)

77 — Samwise Gamgee

Intérprete: Sean Astin
Filme: O Senhor dos Anéis (2001-2003)

76 — William Hudson

Intérprete: Bill Paxton
Filme: Aliens, o Resgate (1986)

75 — Lisbeth Salander

Intérprete: Noomi Rapace, Rooney Mara, Claire Foy
Filme: Millenium: Os Homens que Não Amavam as Mulheres (2009-2018)

74 — Frank Debrin

Intérprete: Leslie Nielsen
Filme: Corra que a Polícia Vem (1988-1994)

73 — Donnie Darko

Intérprete: Jake Gyllenhaal
Filme: Donnie Darko (2001)

72 — Capitão Kirk

Intérprete: William Shatner, Chris Pine
Filme: Jornada nas Estrelas (1966-2016)

71 — Senhor das Estrelas

Intérprete: Chris Pratt, Wyatt Oleff
Filme: Guardiões da Galáxia (2014-2017)

70 — Tony Montana

Intérprete: Al Pacino
Filme: Scarface (1983)

69 — Marge Gunderson

Intérprete: Frances McDormand
Filme: Fargo (1996)

68 — Neo

Intérprete: Keanu Reeves
Filme: Matrix (1999-2003)

67 — Harry Potter

Intérprete: Daniel Radcliffe
Filme: Harry Potter (2001-2011)

66 — Smeagol

Intérprete: Andy Serkis
Filme: O Senhor dos Anéis (2001-2014)

65 — Hans Landa

Intérprete: Christoph Waltz
Filme: Bastardos Inglórios (2009)

64 — George Bailey

Intérprete: James Stewart, Bobby Anderson
Filme: A Felicidade não se Compra (1946)

63 — Wolverine

Intérprete: Hugh Jackman, Troye Sivan
Filme: X-Men (2000-2016)

62 — E.T.

Intérprete (voz): Pat Welsh
Filme: E.T (1982)

61 — Bilbo Baggins

Intérprete: Ian Holm, Martin Freeman
Filme: O Senhor dos Anéis (2001-2014)

60 — Dr. Kings Schultz

Intérprete: Christoph Waltz
Filme: Django Livre (2012)

59 — Ace Ventura

Intérprete: Jim Carrey
Filme: Ace Ventura (1994-1995)

58 — Sarah Connor

Intérprete: Linda Hamilton, Emilia Clarke
Filme: O Exterminador do Futuro (1984-2015)

57 — Katniss Everdeen

Intérprete: Jennifer Lawrence
Filme: Jogos Vorazes (2012-2015)

56 — Jack Buryton

Intérprete: Kurt Russell
Filme: Os Aventureiros do Bairro Proibido (1986)

55 — Axel Foley

Intérprete: Eddie Murphy
Filme: Um Tira da Pesada (1984)

54 — Amélie Poulain

Intérprete: Flora Guiet, Audrey Tautou
Filme: O Fabuloso Destino de Amélie Poulain (2001)

53 — Vito Corleone

Intérprete: Marlon Brando, Robert De Niro
Filme: O Poderoso Chefão 1 e 2 (1972-1974)

52 — Shaun Riley

Intérprete: Simon Pegg
Filme: Todo Mundo Quase Morto (2004)

51 — Obi-Wan Kenobi

Intérprete: Alec Guinness, Ewan McGregor
Filme: Star Wars (1977-2005)

50 — Luke Skywalker

Intérprete: Paul Newman
Filme: Star Wars (1977-2015)

49 — Harry Callahan

Intérprete: Clint Eastwood
Filme: Dirty Harry (1971-1988)

48 — Lester Burnham

Intérprete: Kevin Spacey
Filme: Beleza Americana (1999)

47 — Rick Deckard

Intérprete: Harrison Ford
Filme: Blade Runner (1982)

46 — Capitão América

Intérprete: Chris Evans
Filme: Universo Marvel Filmes (2011-2018)

45 — Tommy DeVito

Intérprete: Joe Pesci
Filme: Os Bons Companheiros (1990)

44 — Anton Chigurh

Intérprete: Javier Barden
Filme: Onde os Fracos Não Têm Vez (2007)

43 — Amy Dunne

Intérprete: Rosamund Pike
Filme: Garota Exemplar (2014)

42 — Lou Bloom

Intérprete: Jake Gyllenhaal
Filme: O Abutre (2014)

41 — Keyser Soze

Intérprete: Kevin Spacey
Filme: Os Suspeitos (1995)

40 — Ferris Bueller

Intérprete: Mathew Broderick
Filme: Curtindo a Vida Adoidado (1986)

39 — Driver

Intérprete: Ryan Gosling
Filme: Drive (2011)

38 — Yoda

Intérprete: Frank Oz
Filme: Star Wars (1980-2005)

37 — Walter Sobchak

Intérprete: John Goodman
Filme: O Grande Lebowski (1998)

36 — Rocky Balboa

Intérprete: Sylvester Stallone
Filme: Rocky (1976-2006)

35 — Atticus Finch

Intérprete: Gregory Peck
Filme: O Sol é para Todos (1962)

34 — Mal Reynolds

Intérprete: Nathan Fillion
Filme: Serenity (2005)

33 — O Homem sem Nome

Intérprete: Clint Eastwood
Filme: Por um Punhado de Dólares (1964)

32 — Jules Winnfield

Intérprete: Samuel L. Jackson
Filme: Pulp Fiction (1994)

31 — Peter Venkman

Intérprete: Bill Murray
Filme: Os Caça-Fantasmas (1984)

30 — Gandalf

Intérprete: Ian McKellen
Filme: O Senhor dos Anéis (2001-2014)

29 — Snake Plissken

Intérprete: Kurt Russell
Filme: Fuga de Nova York (1981)

28 — The Terminator

Intérprete: Arnold Schwarzenegger
Filme: O Exterminador do Futuro (1984-2015)

27 — Forrest Gump

Intérprete: Tom Hanks
Filme: Forrest Gump (1994)

26 — Patrick Bateman

Intérprete: Christian Bale
Filme: Psicopata Americano (2000)

25 — Ash

Intérprete: Bruce Campbell
Filme: Uma Noite Alucinante (1987-1992)

24 — Daniel Plainview

Intérprete: Daniel Day-Lewis
Filme: Sangue Negro (2007)

23 — The Bride

Intérprete: Uma Thurman
Filme: Kill Bill (2003-2004)

22 — Travis Bickle

Intérprete: Robert De Niro
Filme: Taxi Driver (1976)

21 — Dr. Hannibal Lecter

Intérprete: Anthony Hopkins
Filme: O Silêncio dos Inocentes (1991)

20 — Dr. Emmett Brown

Intérprete: Christopher Lloyd
Filme: De Volta para o Futuro (1985-1990)

19 — Loki

Intérprete: Stan Lee, Jack Kirby, Larry Lieber
Filme: Universo Marvel Filmes (2011-2018)

18 — Rick Blane

Intérprete: Humphrey Bogart
Filme: Casablanca (1942)

17 — M. Gustave

Intérprete: Ralph Fiennes
Filme: O Grande Hotel Budapeste (2014)

16 — Ron Burgundy

Intérprete: Will Ferrell
Filme: O Âncora (2004-2013)

15 — Aragon

Intérprete: Viggo Mortensen
Filme: O Senhor dos Anéis (2001-2003)

14 — Capitão Jack Sparrow

Intérprete: Johnny Depp
Filme: Piratas do Caribe (2003-2017)

13 — Tony Stark

Intérprete: Robert Downey Jr.
Filme: Homem de Ferro (2008)

12 — Marty McFly

Intérprete: Michael J. Fox
Filme: De Volta para o Futuro (1985-1990)

11 — Michael Corleone

Intérprete: Al Pacino
Filme: O Poderoso Chefão II (1974)

10 — The Dude

Intérprete: Jeff Bridges
Filme: O Grande Lebowski (1998)

09 — Darth Vader

Intérpretes (voz): David Prowse, James Earl Jones
Filme: Guerra nas Estrelas (1977-2005)

08 — Tyler Durden

Intérprete: Brad Pitt
Filme: Clube da Luta (1999)

07 — John McClane

Intérprete: Bruce Willis
Filme: Duro de Matar (1988-2007)

06 — Coringa

Intérpretes: Cesar Romero, Mark Hamill, Jack Nicholson, Heath Ledger, Jared Leto
Filme: Batman (1966-2016)

05 — Ellen Ripley

Intérprete: Sigourney Weaver
Filme: Alien (1979-1997)

04 — Batman

Intérpretes: Adam West, Michael Keaton, Val Kilmer, George Clooney, Christian Bale
Filme: Batman (1966-2012)

03 — Han Solo

Intérprete: Harrison Ford
Filme: Star Wars (1977-2015)

02 — James Bond

Intérpretes: Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan, Daniel Craig
Filme: 007 (1962-2015)

01 — Indiana Jones

Intérprete: Harrison Ford
Filme: Indiana Jones (1981-2008)

