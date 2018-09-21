As 100 músicas mais ouvidas da história do Spotify

O Spotify foi criado em 2008 e em pouco tempo se tornou o serviço de streaming de música, podcast e vídeo mais popular e ouvido do mundo. Mais de 170 milhões de usuários ativos utilizam o serviço na América, Europa, Austrália, Nova Zelândia e parte da Ásia. Apesar de os usuários pertencerem a diferentes culturas, as suas preferências convergem para algumas músicas específicas, que batem recordes de audiência. Como é o caso do hit “Shape of You”, de Ed Sheeran, que já foi ouvida na plataforma mais de um bilhão de vezes. A Bula selecionou as 100 músicas mais ouvidas e as reuniu em uma playlist no próprio Spotify. Para acessá-la, basta conectar-se ao aplicativo do serviço, no celular ou computador, e realizar login. Há opção de registro gratuito.
Clique no link para ouvir: As 100 músicas mais ouvidas do Spotify
1 — Shape of You, Ed Sheeran
2 — One Dance, Drake e Wizkid and Kyla
3 — Closer, The Chainsmokers e Halsey
4 — Rockstar, Post Malone e 21 Savage
5 — Thinking Out Loud, Ed Sheeran
6 — Lean On, Major Lazer, DJ Snake e MØ
7 — Despacito (Remix), Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee e Justin Bieber
8 — Love Yourself, Justin Bieber
9 — Sorry, Justin Bieber
10 — Don’t Let Me Down, The Chainsmokers e Daya
11 — I Took a Pill in Ibiza (Seeb Remix), Mike Posner
12 — Starboy, The Weeknd e Daft Punk
13 — God’s Plan, Drake Scorpion
14 — Havana, Camila Cabello e Young Thug
15 — Let Me Love You, DJ Snake e Justin Bieber
16 — Photograph, Ed Sheeran
17 — What Do You Mean?, Justin Bieber
18 — Cold Water, Major Lazer, Justin Bieber e MØ
19 — New Rules, Dua Lipa
20 — Cheap Thrills, Sia
21 — Say You Won’t Let Go, James Arthur
22 — Uptown Funk, Mark Ronson e Bruno Mars
23 — Stressed Out, Twenty One Pilots
24 — Something Just Like This, The Chainsmokers e Coldplay
25 — HUMBLE., Kendrick Lamar
26 — Despacito, Luis Fonsi e Daddy Yankee
27 — Cheerleader (Felix Jaehn Remix), OMI
28 — Perfect, Ed Sheeran
29 — 7 Years, Lukas Graham
30 — Faded, Alan Walker
31 — XO TOUR Llif3, Lil Uzi Vert
32 — Unforgettable, French Montana e Swae Lee
33 — Take Me to Church, Hozier
34 — Stitches, Shawn Mendes
35 — This Is What You Came For, Calvin Harris e Rihanna
36 — Hello, Adele
37 — Can’t Feel My Face, The Weeknd
38 — Can’t Stop the Feeling!, Justin Timberlake
39 — Work from Home, Fifth Harmony e Ty Dolla $ign
40 — Treat You Better, Shawn Mendes
41 — Thunder, Imagine Dragons
42 — Stay with Me, Sam Smith
43 — Work, Rihanna e Drake
44 — Congratulations, Post Malone e Quavo
45 — All of Me, John Legend
46 — Let Her Go, Passenger
47 — See You Again, Wiz Khalifa e Charlie Puth
48 — I’m the One, DJ Khaled e Justin Bieber
49 — Rockabye, Clean Bandit e Sean Paul e Anne-Marie
50 — Light It Up (Remix), Major Lazer, Nyla e Fuse ODG
51 — Heathens, Twenty One Pilots
52 — Radioactive, Imagine Dragons
53 — Believer, Imagine Dragons
54 — That’s What I Like, Bruno Mars
55 — It Ain’t Me, Kygo e Selena Gomez
56 — Chandelier, Sia
57 — Hotline Bling, Drake Views
58 — I Don’t Wanna Live Forever, ZAYN e Taylor Swift
59 — Panda, Desiigner
60 — Attention, Charlie Puth
61 — We Don’t Talk Anymore, Charlie Puth e Selena Gomez
62 — Sugar, Maroon 5
63 — The Hills, The Weeknd
64 — Me, Myself & I, G-Eazy e Bebe Rexha
65 — Where Are Ü Now, Jack Ü e Justin Bieber
66 — Counting Stars, OneRepublic
67 — Mi Gente, J Balvin e Willy William
68 — Wake Me Up, Avicii
69 — Ride, Twenty One Pilots
70 — Cake by the Ocean, DNCE
71 — Can’t Hold Us, Macklemore & Ryan Lewis e Ray Dalton
72 — Lush Life, Zara Larsson
73 — In the Name of Love, Martin Garrix e Bebe Rexha
74 — Love Me like You Do, Ellie Goulding
75 — Side to Side, Ariana Grande e Nicki Minaj
76 — i hate u, i love u, gnash e Olivia O’Brie
77 — Me Rehúso, Danny Ocean
78 — Demons, Imagine Dragons
79 — Too Good, Drake e Rihanna
80 — I Feel It Coming, The Weeknd e Daft Punk
81 — 1-800-273-8255, Logic, Alessia Cara e Khalid
82 — Stay, Zedd e Alessia Cara
83 — Riptide, Vance Joy
84 — Starving, Hailee Steinfeld, Grey e Zedd
85 — Mask Off, Future
86 — Rather Be, Clean Bandit e Jess Glynne
87 — Fast Car, Jonas Blue e Dakota
88 — PILLOWTALK, ZAYN
89 — There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back, Shawn Mendes
90 — Too Good at Goodbyes, Sam Smith
91 — Sugar, Robin Schulz e Francesco Yates
92 — 24K Magic, Bruno Mars
93 — Roses, The Chainsmokers e Rozes
94 — Swalla, Jason Derulo, Nicki Minaj e Ty Dolla $ign
95 — Paris, The Chainsmokers
96 — Castle on the Hill, Ed Sheeran
97 — Trap Queen, Fetty Wap
98 — Silence, Marshmello e Khalid
99 — Symphony, Clean Bandit e Zara Larsson
100 — Needed Me, Rihanna
