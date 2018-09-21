As 100 músicas mais ouvidas da história do Spotify

1 — Shape of You, Ed Sheeran

2 — One Dance, Drake e Wizkid and Kyla

3 — Closer, The Chainsmokers e Halsey

4 — Rockstar, Post Malone e 21 Savage

5 — Thinking Out Loud, Ed Sheeran

6 — Lean On, Major Lazer, DJ Snake e MØ

7 — Despacito (Remix), Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee e Justin Bieber

8 — Love Yourself, Justin Bieber

9 — Sorry, Justin Bieber

10 — Don’t Let Me Down, The Chainsmokers e Daya

11 — I Took a Pill in Ibiza (Seeb Remix), Mike Posner

12 — Starboy, The Weeknd e Daft Punk

13 — God’s Plan, Drake Scorpion

14 — Havana, Camila Cabello e Young Thug

15 — Let Me Love You, DJ Snake e Justin Bieber

16 — Photograph, Ed Sheeran

17 — What Do You Mean?, Justin Bieber

18 — Cold Water, Major Lazer, Justin Bieber e MØ

19 — New Rules, Dua Lipa

20 — Cheap Thrills, Sia

21 — Say You Won’t Let Go, James Arthur

22 — Uptown Funk, Mark Ronson e Bruno Mars

23 — Stressed Out, Twenty One Pilots

24 — Something Just Like This, The Chainsmokers e Coldplay

25 — HUMBLE., Kendrick Lamar

26 — Despacito, Luis Fonsi e Daddy Yankee

27 — Cheerleader (Felix Jaehn Remix), OMI

28 — Perfect, Ed Sheeran

29 — 7 Years, Lukas Graham

30 — Faded, Alan Walker

31 — XO TOUR Llif3, Lil Uzi Vert

32 — Unforgettable, French Montana e Swae Lee

33 — Take Me to Church, Hozier

34 — Stitches, Shawn Mendes

35 — This Is What You Came For, Calvin Harris e Rihanna

36 — Hello, Adele

37 — Can’t Feel My Face, The Weeknd

38 — Can’t Stop the Feeling!, Justin Timberlake

39 — Work from Home, Fifth Harmony e Ty Dolla $ign

40 — Treat You Better, Shawn Mendes

41 — Thunder, Imagine Dragons

42 — Stay with Me, Sam Smith

43 — Work, Rihanna e Drake

44 — Congratulations, Post Malone e Quavo

45 — All of Me, John Legend

46 — Let Her Go, Passenger

47 — See You Again, Wiz Khalifa e Charlie Puth

48 — I’m the One, DJ Khaled e Justin Bieber

49 — Rockabye, Clean Bandit e Sean Paul e Anne-Marie

50 — Light It Up (Remix), Major Lazer, Nyla e Fuse ODG

51 — Heathens, Twenty One Pilots

52 — Radioactive, Imagine Dragons

53 — Believer, Imagine Dragons

54 — That’s What I Like, Bruno Mars

55 — It Ain’t Me, Kygo e Selena Gomez

56 — Chandelier, Sia

57 — Hotline Bling, Drake Views

58 — I Don’t Wanna Live Forever, ZAYN e Taylor Swift

59 — Panda, Desiigner

60 — Attention, Charlie Puth

61 — We Don’t Talk Anymore, Charlie Puth e Selena Gomez

62 — Sugar, Maroon 5

63 — The Hills, The Weeknd

64 — Me, Myself & I, G-Eazy e Bebe Rexha

65 — Where Are Ü Now, Jack Ü e Justin Bieber

66 — Counting Stars, OneRepublic

67 — Mi Gente, J Balvin e Willy William

68 — Wake Me Up, Avicii

69 — Ride, Twenty One Pilots

70 — Cake by the Ocean, DNCE

71 — Can’t Hold Us, Macklemore & Ryan Lewis e Ray Dalton

72 — Lush Life, Zara Larsson

73 — In the Name of Love, Martin Garrix e Bebe Rexha

74 — Love Me like You Do, Ellie Goulding

75 — Side to Side, Ariana Grande e Nicki Minaj

76 — i hate u, i love u, gnash e Olivia O’Brie

77 — Me Rehúso, Danny Ocean

78 — Demons, Imagine Dragons

79 — Too Good, Drake e Rihanna

80 — I Feel It Coming, The Weeknd e Daft Punk

81 — 1-800-273-8255, Logic, Alessia Cara e Khalid

82 — Stay, Zedd e Alessia Cara

83 — Riptide, Vance Joy

84 — Starving, Hailee Steinfeld, Grey e Zedd

85 — Mask Off, Future

86 — Rather Be, Clean Bandit e Jess Glynne

87 — Fast Car, Jonas Blue e Dakota

88 — PILLOWTALK, ZAYN

89 — There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back, Shawn Mendes

90 — Too Good at Goodbyes, Sam Smith

91 — Sugar, Robin Schulz e Francesco Yates

92 — 24K Magic, Bruno Mars

93 — Roses, The Chainsmokers e Rozes

94 — Swalla, Jason Derulo, Nicki Minaj e Ty Dolla $ign

95 — Paris, The Chainsmokers

96 — Castle on the Hill, Ed Sheeran

97 — Trap Queen, Fetty Wap

98 — Silence, Marshmello e Khalid

99 — Symphony, Clean Bandit e Zara Larsson

100 — Needed Me, Rihanna