Descubra a música mais tocada no ano em que você nasceu

Uma olhada rápida ao passado nos faz perceber o quanto a música se transformou ao longo das décadas. Novos estilos musicais surgiram, outros foram reinventados, e há ainda aqueles que praticamente caíram no esquecimento. As transformações foram tantas e marcaram de formas tão diferentes cada geração que a música é capaz até de revelar nossa idade. Prova disso é uma lista elaborada pela Bula, que reúne as canções de maior sucesso de meados dos anos 1940 até 2017. A classificação é da revista americana Billboard, que desde 1946 elabora rankings com as músicas mais populares de cada ano. Para conhecer o hit que estava em alta quando você chegou ao mundo, basta buscar pelo ano de nascimento. Uma playlist foi criada no Spotify com todas as canções. Para ouvi-las, é preciso instalar o aplicativo e registrar-se. O serviço oferece opção de assinatura gratuita.
1946: Prisoner Of Love, Perry Como
1947: Near You, Francis Craig
1948: Twelfth Street Rag, Pee Wee Hunt
1949: Riders In The Sky, Vaughn Monroe
1950: Goodnight Irene, Gordon Jenkins e The Weavers
1951: Too Young, Nat King Cole
1952: Blue Tango, Leroy Anderson
1953: Música de “Moulin Rouge”, Percy Faith
1954: Little Things Mean A Lot, Kitty Kallen
1955: Cherry Pink And Apple Blossom White, Perez Prado
1956: Heartbreak Hotel, Elvis Presley
1957: All Shook Up, Elvis Presley
1958: Volare (Nel Blu Dipinto Di Blu), Domenico Modugno
1959: The Battle Of New Orleans, Johnny Horton
1960: Tema de “Amores Clandestinos”, Percy Faith
1961: Tossin’ And Turnin’, Bobby Lewis
1962: Stranger On The Shore, Mr. Acker Bilk
1963: Sugar Shack, Jimmy Gilmer and The Fireballs
1964: I Want To Hold Your Hand, Beatles
1965: Wooly Bully, Sam The Sham e The Pharaohs
1966: The Ballad Of The Green Berets, Sgt. Barry Sadler
1967: To Sir With Love, Lulu
1968: Hey Jude, Beatles
1969: Sugar, Sugar, The Archies
1970: Bridge Over Troubled Water, Simon and Garfunkel
1971: Joy To The World, Three Dog Night
1972: The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face, Roberta Flack
1973: Tie A Yellow Ribbon Round The Ole Oak Tree, Tony Orlando and Dawn
1974: The Way We Were, Barbra Streisand
1975: Love Will Keep Us Together, Captain and Tennille
1976: Silly Love Songs, Wings
1977: Tonight’s The Night (Gonna Be Alright), Rod Stewart
1978: Shadow Dancing, Andy Gibb
1979: My Sharona, Knack
1980: Call Me, Blondie
1981: Bette Davis Eyes, Kim Carnes
1982: Physical, Olivia Newton-John
1983: Every Breath You Take, Police
1984: When Doves Cry, Prince
1985: Careless Whisper, Wham!
1986: That’s What Friends Are For, Dionne Warwick
1987: Walk Like An Egyptian, Bangles
1988: Faith, George Michael
1989: Look Away, Chicago
1990: Hold On, Wilson Phillips
1991: (Everything I Do) I Do It For You, Bryan Adams
1992: End Of The Road, Boyz II Men
1993: I Will Always Love You, Whitney Houston
1994: The Sign, Ace Of Base
1995: Gangsta’s Paradise, Coolio
1996: Macarena (Bayside Boys Mix), Los Del Rio
1997: Candle In The Wind / Something About The Way You Look Tonight, Elton John
1998: Too Close, Next
1999: Believe, Cher
2000: Breathe, Faith Hill
2001: Hanging By A Moment, Lifehouse
2002: How You Remind Me, Nickelback
2003: In Da Club, 50 Cent
2004: Yeah!, Usher, Lil Jon e Ludacris
2005: We Belong Together, Mariah Carey
2006: Bad Day, Daniel Powter
2007: Irreplaceable, Beyoncé
2008: Low, Flo Rida e T-Pain
2009: Boom Boom Pow, Black Eyed Peas
2010: TiK ToK, Ke$ha
2011: Rolling In The Deep, Adele
2012: Somebody That I Used To Know, Gotye e Kimbra
2013: Thrift Shop, Macklemore and Ryan Lewis
2014: Happy, Pharrell Williams
2015: Uptown Funk!, Mark Ronson e Bruno Mars
2016: Love Yourself, Justin Bieber
2017: Shape of You, Ed Sheeran
