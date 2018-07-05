Descubra a música mais tocada no ano em que você nasceu

1946: Prisoner Of Love, Perry Como

1947: Near You, Francis Craig

1948: Twelfth Street Rag, Pee Wee Hunt

1949: Riders In The Sky, Vaughn Monroe

1950: Goodnight Irene, Gordon Jenkins e The Weavers

1951: Too Young, Nat King Cole

1952: Blue Tango, Leroy Anderson

1953: Música de “Moulin Rouge”, Percy Faith

1954: Little Things Mean A Lot, Kitty Kallen

1955: Cherry Pink And Apple Blossom White, Perez Prado

1956: Heartbreak Hotel, Elvis Presley

1957: All Shook Up, Elvis Presley

1958: Volare (Nel Blu Dipinto Di Blu), Domenico Modugno

1959: The Battle Of New Orleans, Johnny Horton

1960: Tema de “Amores Clandestinos”, Percy Faith

1961: Tossin’ And Turnin’, Bobby Lewis

1962: Stranger On The Shore, Mr. Acker Bilk

1963: Sugar Shack, Jimmy Gilmer and The Fireballs

1964: I Want To Hold Your Hand, Beatles

1965: Wooly Bully, Sam The Sham e The Pharaohs

1966: The Ballad Of The Green Berets, Sgt. Barry Sadler

1967: To Sir With Love, Lulu

1968: Hey Jude, Beatles

1969: Sugar, Sugar, The Archies

1970: Bridge Over Troubled Water, Simon and Garfunkel

1971: Joy To The World, Three Dog Night

1972: The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face, Roberta Flack

1973: Tie A Yellow Ribbon Round The Ole Oak Tree, Tony Orlando and Dawn

1974: The Way We Were, Barbra Streisand

1975: Love Will Keep Us Together, Captain and Tennille

1976: Silly Love Songs, Wings

1977: Tonight’s The Night (Gonna Be Alright), Rod Stewart

1978: Shadow Dancing, Andy Gibb

1979: My Sharona, Knack

1980: Call Me, Blondie

1981: Bette Davis Eyes, Kim Carnes

1982: Physical, Olivia Newton-John

1983: Every Breath You Take, Police

1984: When Doves Cry, Prince

1985: Careless Whisper, Wham!

1986: That’s What Friends Are For, Dionne Warwick

1987: Walk Like An Egyptian, Bangles

1988: Faith, George Michael

1989: Look Away, Chicago

1990: Hold On, Wilson Phillips

1991: (Everything I Do) I Do It For You, Bryan Adams

1992: End Of The Road, Boyz II Men

1993: I Will Always Love You, Whitney Houston

1994: The Sign, Ace Of Base

1995: Gangsta’s Paradise, Coolio

1996: Macarena (Bayside Boys Mix), Los Del Rio

1997: Candle In The Wind / Something About The Way You Look Tonight, Elton John

1998: Too Close, Next

1999: Believe, Cher

2000: Breathe, Faith Hill

2001: Hanging By A Moment, Lifehouse

2002: How You Remind Me, Nickelback

2003: In Da Club, 50 Cent

2004: Yeah!, Usher, Lil Jon e Ludacris

2005: We Belong Together, Mariah Carey

2006: Bad Day, Daniel Powter

2007: Irreplaceable, Beyoncé

2008: Low, Flo Rida e T-Pain

2009: Boom Boom Pow, Black Eyed Peas

2010: TiK ToK, Ke$ha

2011: Rolling In The Deep, Adele

2012: Somebody That I Used To Know, Gotye e Kimbra

2013: Thrift Shop, Macklemore and Ryan Lewis

2014: Happy, Pharrell Williams

2015: Uptown Funk!, Mark Ronson e Bruno Mars

2016: Love Yourself, Justin Bieber

2017: Shape of You, Ed Sheeran