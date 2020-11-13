1 — Gift (1966), Knud Leif Thomsen

2 — They Call Us Misfits (1968), Stefan Jarl

3 — F*uck (1969), Andy Warhol

4 — 99 Mulheres (1969), Stefen Thrower

5 — Double Face (1969), Riccardo Freda

6 — Quiet Days in Clichy (1970), Jens Jørgen Thorsen

7 — Groupie Girl (1970), Drek Ford

8 — The Deviates (1970), Eduardo Cemano

9 — Bacchanale (1970), John Amero

10 — Kama Sutra ’71 (1970), Raj Devi

11 — Cry Uncle! (1971), John G. Avildsen

12 — Slaughter Hotel (1971), Fernando Di Leo

13 — Uma Lagartixa num Corpo de Mulher (1971), Lucio Fulci

14 — Luminous Procuress (1971), Steven F. Arnold

15 — Secret Rites (1971), Drek Ford

16 —A Clockwork Blue (1972), Eric Jeffrey Haims

17 — Pink Flamingos (1972), John Waters

18 — Who Killed the Prosecutor and Why? (1972), Giuseppe Vari

19 — La Verità Secondo Satana (1972), Ronato Polselli

20 — So Sweet, So Dead (1972), Rose et Val

21 — The Red Headed Corpse (1972), Renzo Russo

22 — Commuter Husbands (1972), Derek Ford

23 — Delirium (1972), Renato Polselli

24 — Christina, the Devil Nun (1972), Sergio Bergonzelli

25 — Danish Pastries (1973), Finn Karlsson

26 — Ingrid the Streetwalker (1973), Brunello Rondi

27 — Thriller – Um Filme Cruel (1973), Bo Arne Vibenius

28 — Revelations of a Psychiatrist on the World of Sexual Perversion (1973), Renato Polselli

29 — A Scream in the Streets (1973), Carl Monson

30 — The Devil In Miss Jones (1973), Gerard Damiano

31 — Fleshpot on 42nd Street (1973), Andy Milligan

32 — The Other Side of the Mirror (1973), Jess Franco

33 — Diary of a Nynphomaniac (1973), Jesús Franco

34 — A Virgem e os Mortos (1973), Jesús Franco

35 — O Reduto dos Monstros (1973), Vidal Raski

36 — The Devil’s Plaything (1973), Joseph W. Sarno

37 — Anita (1973), Torgny Wickman

38 — The Sex Thief (1973), Martin Campbell

39 — The Porn Brokers (1973), John Lindsay

40 — Emmanuelle (1974), Just Jaeckin

41 — The Eerie Midnight Horror Show (1974), Mario Gariazzo

42 — Zelda (1974), Alberto Cavallone

43 — I Tyrens Tegn (1974), Werner Hedman

44 — Score (1974), Radley Metzger

45 — Riot on a Women’s Prison (1974), Brunello Rondi

46 — The Girls of Kamare (1974), René Viénet

47 — La Bonzesse (1974), François Jouffa

48 — Sweet Movie (1974), Dušan Makavejev

49 — Fiossie (1974), Marie Forsa

50 — Contos Imorais (1974), Walerian Borowczyk

51 — Lorna: O Exorcista (1974), Jesús Franco

52 — Countess Perverse (1974), Jesús Franco

53 — Carnal Revenge (1974), Alfredo Rizzo

54 — Keep It Up, Jack! (1974), Derek Ford

55 — The Hot Girls (1974), John Lindsay

56 — Voodoo Sexy (1974), Osvaldo Civirani

57 — Nude for Satan (1974), Luigi Batzella

58 — In the Sign of the Gemini (1974), Werner Hadman

59 — Come To My Bedside (1975), John Hillbard

60 — The Image (1975), Radley Metzger

61 — Número Dois (1975), Jean-Luc Godard

62 — The Teenage Prostitution Racket (1975), Carlo Lizzani

63 — Emanuelle Nera (1975), Bitto Albertini

64 — Emanuelle’s Revenge (1975), Joe D’Amato

65 — Felicia (1975), Max Pécas

66 — But Who Raped Linda? (1975), Jesús Franco

67 — A Maldição da Vampira (1975), Jesús Franco

68 — Les Chatouilleuses (1975), Jesús Franco

69 — L’Éventreur de Notre-Dame (1975), Jesús Franco

70 — Justine e Juliette (1975), Mac Ahlberg

71 — The Bloodsucker Leads the Dance (1975), Alfredo Rizzo

72 — Lábios de Sangue (1975), Jean Rollin

73 — Rêves Pornos (1975), Max Pécas

74 — Wham! Bam! Thank You, Spaceman! (1975), William A. Levey

75 — Breaking Point (1975), Bo Arne Vibenius

76 — Rolls-Royce Baby (1975), Erwin C. Dietrich

77 — Girls Come First (1975), Joseph McGrath

78 — The Sexplorer (1975), Derek Ford

79 — Le Sexe qui Parle (1975), Claude Mulot

80 — Barbie Wire Dolls (1975), Jesús Franco

81 — Emanuelle em Bangkok (1975), Joe D’Amato

82 — Lust (1976), Max Pécas

83 — The Opening of Misty Beethoven (1976), Radley Metzger

84 — Alice in Wonderland: An X-Rated Musical Fantasy (1976), Bud Townsend

85 — Bedside Sailors (1976), John Hillbard

86 — In The Sign of the Lion (1976), Werner Hedman

87 — O Império dos Sentidos (1976), Nagisa Oshima

88 —Through the Looking Glasses (1976), Jonas Middleton

89 — A Real Young Girl (1976), Catherine Breillat

90 — Die Marquise von Sade (1976), Jesús Franco

91 — Girls in the Night Traffic (1976), Jesús Franco

92 — The French Governess (1976), Demofilo Fidani

93 — Inhibition (1976), Paolo Poetti

94 — Around the World in 80 Beds (1976), Jesús Franco

95 — Sex Express (1976), Derek Ford

96 — Keep It Up Downstairs (1976), Robert Young

97 — Secrets of a Superstud (1976), Morton L Lewis

98 — The Office Party (1976), David Grant

99 — The Angel and The Woman (1976), Gilles Carle

100 — Agent 69 in the Sign of Scorpio (1977), Werner Hedman

101 — Shining Sex (1977), Werner Hedman

102 — Fate la nanna coscine di pollo (1977), Amasi Damiani

103 — Blue Rita (1977), Jesús Franco

104 — Emanuelle na América (1977), Joe D’Amato

105 — Emanuelle Around the World (1977), Joe D’Amato

106 — Sister Emanuelle (1977), Giuseppe Vari

107 — Nazi Love Camp 27 (1977), Mario Caiano

108 — Under The Bed (1977), David Grant

109 — The Mark (1977), Ilias Mylonakos

110 — The Cerimony (1977), Omiros Efstratiadis

111 — Monsieur Sade (1977), Jacques Robin

112 — Caligula’s Hot Nights (1977), Roberto Bianchi

113 — Agent 69 Jensen in the Sign of Sagittarius (1978), Werner Hedman

114 — Behind Convent Walls (1978), Walerian Borowczyk

115 — Blue Movie (1978), Alberto Cavallone

116 — Sister of Ursula (1978), Enzo Milloni

117 — The Coming of Sin (1978), José Ramón Larraz

118 — Pleasure Shop on the Avenue (1978), Joe D’Amato

119 — You’re Driving Me Crazy (1978), David Grant

120 — Immoral Women (1979), Walerian Borowczyk

121 — Caligula (1979), Bob Guccione

122 — Images In a Convent (1979), Joe D’Amato

123 — Play Model (1979), Mario Gariazzo

124 — Giallo a Venezia (1979), Mario Landi

125 — Malabimba (1979), Andrea Bianchi

126 — A Prisão (1980), Oswaldo de Oliveira

127 — Beast in Space (1980), Alfonso Brescia

128 — Blow Job (1980), Alberto Cavallone

129 — La Gemella Erotica (1980), Alberto Cavallone

130 — Erotic Nights of the Living Dead (1980), Joe D’Amato

131 — Orgasmo Nero (1980), Joe D’Amato

132 — Flying Sex (1980), Joe D’Amato

133 — Libidomania (1980), Bruno Mattei

134 — When love is obscenity (1980), Roberto Polselli

135 — Hard Sensation (1980), Joe D’Amato

136 — Hotel Paradise (1980), Edoardo Mulargia

137 — Sex and Black Magic (1980), Joe D’Amato

138 — Porno Esotic Love (1980), Joe D’Amato

139 — The Porno Killers (1980), Roberto Mauri

140 — Sem Controle (1980), Paul Verhoeven

141 — Táxi para o Banheiro (1980), Frank Ripploh

142 — Os Frutos da Paixão (1981), Shuji Terayama

143 — Emmanuelle in Soho (1981), David Hughes

144 — Porno Holocaust (1981), Joe D’Amato

145 — Calígula: A História que Não Foi Contada (1982), Joe D’Amato

146 — Scandale (1982), George Mihalka

147 — Apocalipsis Sexual (1982), Carlos Aured

148 — Aphrodite (1982), Robert Fuest

149 — Il Nano Erotico (1982), Alberto Cavallone

150 — My Nights With Messalina (1982), Jaime J. Puig

151 — The Virgin for Caligula (1982), Jaime J. Puig

152 — Luz del Fuego (1982), David Neves

153 — Perdida em Sodoma (1982), Nilton Nascimento

154 — Killing of the Flesh (1983), Cesari Canevari

155 — Satan’s Baby Doll (1983), Mario Bianchi

156 — Taking Tiger Mountain (1983), Tom Huckabee

157 — Emmanuelle 4 (1984), Francis Leroi

158 — Lilian, The Perverted Virgin (1984), Jesús Franco

159 — Alcova (1985), Joe D’Amato

160 — James Joyce’s Women (1985), Michael Pearce

161 — Diabo no Corpo (1986), Marco Bellocchio

162 — Emmanuelle 5 (1987), Walerian Borowczyk

163 — Emmanuelle 6 (1988), Bruno Zincone

164 — Hotel St. Pauli (1988), Svend Wan

165 — Kindergarten (1989), Jorge Polaco

166 — Kinski Paganini (1989), Klaus Kinski

167 — Tokyo Decadence (1992), Ryu Murakami

168 — The Soft Kill (1994), Eli Cohen

169 — A Vida de Jesus (1997), Bruno Dumont

170 — Os Idiotas (1998), Lars von Trier

171 — O Tédio (1998), Cédric Kahn

172 — Fiona (1998), Amos Kollek

173 — Jesus is a Palestinian (1999), Lodewijk Crijns

174 — Romance (1999), Catherine Breillat

175 — Pola X (1999), Leos Carax

176 — The Man-Eater (1999), Aurelio Grimaldi

177 — Olhe por Mim (1999), Davide Ferrario

178 — Vampire Strangler (1999), William Hellfire

179 — Baise-moi (2000), Virginie Despentes

180 — Scrapbook (2000), Eric Stanze

181 — Intimacy (2001), Patrice Chéreau

182 — O Pornógrafo (2001), Bertrand Bonello

183 — Lucia e o Sexo (2001), Julio Medem

184 — Dias de Cão (2001), Ulrich Seidl

185 — O Centro do Mundo (2001), Wayne Wang

186 — La Novia de Lázaro (2002), Fernando Merinero

187 — Le loup de la côte Ouest (2002), Hugo Santiago

188 — Eternamente Sua (2002), Apichatpong Weerasethakul

189 — Coisas Secretas (2002), Jean-Claude Brisseau

190 — Ken Park (2002), Larry Clark

191 — Brown Bunny (2003), Vincent Gallo

192 — Faça Isto (2003), Tinto Brass

193 — Rossa Venezia (2003), Andreas Bethmann

194 — The Principles of Lust (2003), Penny Woolcock

195 — Anatomia do Inferno (2004), Catherine Breillat

196 — 9 Canções (2004), Michael Winterbottom

197 — Story of The Eye (2004), Georges Bataille

198 — Kärlekens språk (2004), Anders Lennberg

199 — Garotinho Bobo (2004), Lionel Baier

200 — All About Anna (2005), Jessica Nilsson

201 — 8mm 2 (2005), J. S. Cardone

202 — Beijando na Boca (2005), Joe Swanberg

203 — O Sabor da Melancia (2005), Tsai Ming-Liang

204 — Princesas (2005), Fernando Léon de Aranoa

205 — Deite Comigo (2005), Clement Virgo

206 — Destricted (2006), Gaspar Noé e outros

207 — Shortbus (2006), John Cameron Mitchell

208 — Taxidermia (2006), Gyorgy Pálfi

209 — Os Anjos Exterminadores (2006), Jean-Claude Brisseau

210 — Amour Fou (2007), Felicitas Korn

211 — Ex Drummer (2007), Koen Mortier

212 — Its Fine. Everything is Fine! (2007), David Brothers

213 — The Story of Richard O (2007), Damien Odoul

214 — Import Export (2007), Ulrich Seidl

215 — Serviço (2008), Brillante Mendoza

216 — Tropical Manila (2008), Sang-woo Lee

217 — Otto, ou Viva Gente Morta (2008), Bruce LaBruce

218 — À l’aventure (2008), Jean-Claude Brisseau

219 — Amateur Porn Star Killer 2 (2008), Shane Ryan

220 — Gutterballs (2008), Ryan Nicholson

221 — House of Flesh Mannequins (2009), Domiziano Cristopharo

222 — Anticristo (2009), Lars von Trier

223 — Viagem Alucinante (2009), Gaspar Noé

224 — The Band (2009), Anna Brownfield

225 — Canino (2009), Yorgos Lanthimos

226 — Angels With Dirty Wings (2009), Roland Reber

227 — Now & Later (2009), Philippe Diaz

228 — Bedways (2010), Rolf Peter Kahl

229 — Rio Sex Comedy (2010), Jonathan Nossiter

230 — The Bunny Game (2010), Adam Rehmeier

231 — Ano Bissexto (2010), Michael Rowe

232 — Gandu (2010), Qaushiq Mukherjee

233 — LelleBelle (2011), Mischa Kamp

234 — Desire (2011), Laurent Bouhnik

235 — O Amor é um Saco! (2011), Scud

236 — Caged (2011), Stephan Brenninkmeijer

237 — Léa (2011), Bruno Rolland

238 — The Wrong Ferrari (2011), Adam Green

239 — Clip (2011), Maja Milos

240 — Uma Estranha Amizade (2012), Sean S. Baker

241 — Paradise: Faith (2012), Ulrich Seidl

242 —And They Call It Summer (2012), Paolo Franchi

243 — I Want Your Love (2012), Travis Mathews

244 — Crônicas Sexuais de Uma Família Francesa (2012), Pascal Arnold

245 — Azul é a Cor Mais Quente (2013), Abdellatif Kechiche

246 — Ninfomaníaca (2013), Lars von Trier

247 — Pornopung (2013), Johan Kaos

248 — O Desconhecido do Lago (2013), Alain Guiraudie

249 — Zonas Úmidas (2013), David Wnendt

250 — Pasolini (2014), Abel Ferrara

251 — Diet of Sex (2014), Borja Brun

252 — Angry Painter (2015), Kyu-hwan Jeon

253 — Love (2015), Gaspar Noé

254 — Muito Amadas (2015), Nabil Ayouch

255 —Theo e Hugo (2016), Olivier Ducastel

256 — Tenemos la Carne (2016), Emiliano Rocha Minter

257 — Needle Boy (2016), Alexander Bak Sagmo

258 — Love Machine (2016), Pavel Ruminov

259 — A Noite (2016), Edgardo Castro

260 — A Thought of Ecstasy (2017), Rolf Peter Kahl

261 — Ana, Meu Amor (2017), Calin Peter Netzer

262 — Picture of Beauty (2017), Maxim Ford

263 — Marfa Girl 2 (2018), Larry Clark

264 — Mektoub, My Love: Intermezzo (2018), Abdellatif Kechiche