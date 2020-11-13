A Bula reuniu em uma lista todos os filmes da história do cinema nos quais os atores se envolvem em atos sexuais reais, não simulados. Nos Estados Unidos, esse tipo de cena era proibido no cinema convencional, mas a partir dos Anos 1960 os cineastas começaram a ultrapassar os limites. A diferença entre esses longas e a pornografia é que, embora possam ser considerados eróticos, a trama deles não é meramente pornográfica. A maioria deles foi lançada nos anos 1970 e 80, com predominância de dois diretores: o espanhol Jesús Franco e o italiano Joe D’Amato. Por repetidas vezes, também aparecem os nomes de cineastas consagrados atualmente, como Lars von Trier, Gaspar Noé e Yorgos Lanthimos.
1 — Gift (1966), Knud Leif Thomsen
2 — They Call Us Misfits (1968), Stefan Jarl
3 — F*uck (1969), Andy Warhol
4 — 99 Mulheres (1969), Stefen Thrower
5 — Double Face (1969), Riccardo Freda
6 — Quiet Days in Clichy (1970), Jens Jørgen Thorsen
7 — Groupie Girl (1970), Drek Ford
8 — The Deviates (1970), Eduardo Cemano
9 — Bacchanale (1970), John Amero
10 — Kama Sutra ’71 (1970), Raj Devi
11 — Cry Uncle! (1971), John G. Avildsen
12 — Slaughter Hotel (1971), Fernando Di Leo
13 — Uma Lagartixa num Corpo de Mulher (1971), Lucio Fulci
14 — Luminous Procuress (1971), Steven F. Arnold
15 — Secret Rites (1971), Drek Ford
16 —A Clockwork Blue (1972), Eric Jeffrey Haims
17 — Pink Flamingos (1972), John Waters
18 — Who Killed the Prosecutor and Why? (1972), Giuseppe Vari
19 — La Verità Secondo Satana (1972), Ronato Polselli
20 — So Sweet, So Dead (1972), Rose et Val
21 — The Red Headed Corpse (1972), Renzo Russo
22 — Commuter Husbands (1972), Derek Ford
23 — Delirium (1972), Renato Polselli
24 — Christina, the Devil Nun (1972), Sergio Bergonzelli
25 — Danish Pastries (1973), Finn Karlsson
26 — Ingrid the Streetwalker (1973), Brunello Rondi
27 — Thriller – Um Filme Cruel (1973), Bo Arne Vibenius
28 — Revelations of a Psychiatrist on the World of Sexual Perversion (1973), Renato Polselli
29 — A Scream in the Streets (1973), Carl Monson
30 — The Devil In Miss Jones (1973), Gerard Damiano
31 — Fleshpot on 42nd Street (1973), Andy Milligan
32 — The Other Side of the Mirror (1973), Jess Franco
33 — Diary of a Nynphomaniac (1973), Jesús Franco
34 — A Virgem e os Mortos (1973), Jesús Franco
35 — O Reduto dos Monstros (1973), Vidal Raski
36 — The Devil’s Plaything (1973), Joseph W. Sarno
37 — Anita (1973), Torgny Wickman
38 — The Sex Thief (1973), Martin Campbell
39 — The Porn Brokers (1973), John Lindsay
40 — Emmanuelle (1974), Just Jaeckin
41 — The Eerie Midnight Horror Show (1974), Mario Gariazzo
42 — Zelda (1974), Alberto Cavallone
43 — I Tyrens Tegn (1974), Werner Hedman
44 — Score (1974), Radley Metzger
45 — Riot on a Women’s Prison (1974), Brunello Rondi
46 — The Girls of Kamare (1974), René Viénet
47 — La Bonzesse (1974), François Jouffa
48 — Sweet Movie (1974), Dušan Makavejev
49 — Fiossie (1974), Marie Forsa
50 — Contos Imorais (1974), Walerian Borowczyk
51 — Lorna: O Exorcista (1974), Jesús Franco
52 — Countess Perverse (1974), Jesús Franco
53 — Carnal Revenge (1974), Alfredo Rizzo
54 — Keep It Up, Jack! (1974), Derek Ford
55 — The Hot Girls (1974), John Lindsay
56 — Voodoo Sexy (1974), Osvaldo Civirani
57 — Nude for Satan (1974), Luigi Batzella
58 — In the Sign of the Gemini (1974), Werner Hadman
59 — Come To My Bedside (1975), John Hillbard
60 — The Image (1975), Radley Metzger
61 — Número Dois (1975), Jean-Luc Godard
62 — The Teenage Prostitution Racket (1975), Carlo Lizzani
63 — Emanuelle Nera (1975), Bitto Albertini
64 — Emanuelle’s Revenge (1975), Joe D’Amato
65 — Felicia (1975), Max Pécas
66 — But Who Raped Linda? (1975), Jesús Franco
67 — A Maldição da Vampira (1975), Jesús Franco
68 — Les Chatouilleuses (1975), Jesús Franco
69 — L’Éventreur de Notre-Dame (1975), Jesús Franco
70 — Justine e Juliette (1975), Mac Ahlberg
71 — The Bloodsucker Leads the Dance (1975), Alfredo Rizzo
72 — Lábios de Sangue (1975), Jean Rollin
73 — Rêves Pornos (1975), Max Pécas
74 — Wham! Bam! Thank You, Spaceman! (1975), William A. Levey
75 — Breaking Point (1975), Bo Arne Vibenius
76 — Rolls-Royce Baby (1975), Erwin C. Dietrich
77 — Girls Come First (1975), Joseph McGrath
78 — The Sexplorer (1975), Derek Ford
79 — Le Sexe qui Parle (1975), Claude Mulot
80 — Barbie Wire Dolls (1975), Jesús Franco
81 — Emanuelle em Bangkok (1975), Joe D’Amato
82 — Lust (1976), Max Pécas
83 — The Opening of Misty Beethoven (1976), Radley Metzger
84 — Alice in Wonderland: An X-Rated Musical Fantasy (1976), Bud Townsend
85 — Bedside Sailors (1976), John Hillbard
86 — In The Sign of the Lion (1976), Werner Hedman
87 — O Império dos Sentidos (1976), Nagisa Oshima
88 —Through the Looking Glasses (1976), Jonas Middleton
89 — A Real Young Girl (1976), Catherine Breillat
90 — Die Marquise von Sade (1976), Jesús Franco
91 — Girls in the Night Traffic (1976), Jesús Franco
92 — The French Governess (1976), Demofilo Fidani
93 — Inhibition (1976), Paolo Poetti
94 — Around the World in 80 Beds (1976), Jesús Franco
95 — Sex Express (1976), Derek Ford
96 — Keep It Up Downstairs (1976), Robert Young
97 — Secrets of a Superstud (1976), Morton L Lewis
98 — The Office Party (1976), David Grant
99 — The Angel and The Woman (1976), Gilles Carle
100 — Agent 69 in the Sign of Scorpio (1977), Werner Hedman
101 — Shining Sex (1977), Werner Hedman
102 — Fate la nanna coscine di pollo (1977), Amasi Damiani
103 — Blue Rita (1977), Jesús Franco
104 — Emanuelle na América (1977), Joe D’Amato
105 — Emanuelle Around the World (1977), Joe D’Amato
106 — Sister Emanuelle (1977), Giuseppe Vari
107 — Nazi Love Camp 27 (1977), Mario Caiano
108 — Under The Bed (1977), David Grant
109 — The Mark (1977), Ilias Mylonakos
110 — The Cerimony (1977), Omiros Efstratiadis
111 — Monsieur Sade (1977), Jacques Robin
112 — Caligula’s Hot Nights (1977), Roberto Bianchi
113 — Agent 69 Jensen in the Sign of Sagittarius (1978), Werner Hedman
114 — Behind Convent Walls (1978), Walerian Borowczyk
115 — Blue Movie (1978), Alberto Cavallone
116 — Sister of Ursula (1978), Enzo Milloni
117 — The Coming of Sin (1978), José Ramón Larraz
118 — Pleasure Shop on the Avenue (1978), Joe D’Amato
119 — You’re Driving Me Crazy (1978), David Grant
120 — Immoral Women (1979), Walerian Borowczyk
121 — Caligula (1979), Bob Guccione
122 — Images In a Convent (1979), Joe D’Amato
123 — Play Model (1979), Mario Gariazzo
124 — Giallo a Venezia (1979), Mario Landi
125 — Malabimba (1979), Andrea Bianchi
126 — A Prisão (1980), Oswaldo de Oliveira
127 — Beast in Space (1980), Alfonso Brescia
128 — Blow Job (1980), Alberto Cavallone
129 — La Gemella Erotica (1980), Alberto Cavallone
130 — Erotic Nights of the Living Dead (1980), Joe D’Amato
131 — Orgasmo Nero (1980), Joe D’Amato
132 — Flying Sex (1980), Joe D’Amato
133 — Libidomania (1980), Bruno Mattei
134 — When love is obscenity (1980), Roberto Polselli
135 — Hard Sensation (1980), Joe D’Amato
136 — Hotel Paradise (1980), Edoardo Mulargia
137 — Sex and Black Magic (1980), Joe D’Amato
138 — Porno Esotic Love (1980), Joe D’Amato
139 — The Porno Killers (1980), Roberto Mauri
140 — Sem Controle (1980), Paul Verhoeven
141 — Táxi para o Banheiro (1980), Frank Ripploh
142 — Os Frutos da Paixão (1981), Shuji Terayama
143 — Emmanuelle in Soho (1981), David Hughes
144 — Porno Holocaust (1981), Joe D’Amato
145 — Calígula: A História que Não Foi Contada (1982), Joe D’Amato
146 — Scandale (1982), George Mihalka
147 — Apocalipsis Sexual (1982), Carlos Aured
148 — Aphrodite (1982), Robert Fuest
149 — Il Nano Erotico (1982), Alberto Cavallone
150 — My Nights With Messalina (1982), Jaime J. Puig
151 — The Virgin for Caligula (1982), Jaime J. Puig
152 — Luz del Fuego (1982), David Neves
153 — Perdida em Sodoma (1982), Nilton Nascimento
154 — Killing of the Flesh (1983), Cesari Canevari
155 — Satan’s Baby Doll (1983), Mario Bianchi
156 — Taking Tiger Mountain (1983), Tom Huckabee
157 — Emmanuelle 4 (1984), Francis Leroi
158 — Lilian, The Perverted Virgin (1984), Jesús Franco
159 — Alcova (1985), Joe D’Amato
160 — James Joyce’s Women (1985), Michael Pearce
161 — Diabo no Corpo (1986), Marco Bellocchio
162 — Emmanuelle 5 (1987), Walerian Borowczyk
163 — Emmanuelle 6 (1988), Bruno Zincone
164 — Hotel St. Pauli (1988), Svend Wan
165 — Kindergarten (1989), Jorge Polaco
166 — Kinski Paganini (1989), Klaus Kinski
167 — Tokyo Decadence (1992), Ryu Murakami
168 — The Soft Kill (1994), Eli Cohen
169 — A Vida de Jesus (1997), Bruno Dumont
170 — Os Idiotas (1998), Lars von Trier
171 — O Tédio (1998), Cédric Kahn
172 — Fiona (1998), Amos Kollek
173 — Jesus is a Palestinian (1999), Lodewijk Crijns
174 — Romance (1999), Catherine Breillat
175 — Pola X (1999), Leos Carax
176 — The Man-Eater (1999), Aurelio Grimaldi
177 — Olhe por Mim (1999), Davide Ferrario
178 — Vampire Strangler (1999), William Hellfire
179 — Baise-moi (2000), Virginie Despentes
180 — Scrapbook (2000), Eric Stanze
181 — Intimacy (2001), Patrice Chéreau
182 — O Pornógrafo (2001), Bertrand Bonello
183 — Lucia e o Sexo (2001), Julio Medem
184 — Dias de Cão (2001), Ulrich Seidl
185 — O Centro do Mundo (2001), Wayne Wang
186 — La Novia de Lázaro (2002), Fernando Merinero
187 — Le loup de la côte Ouest (2002), Hugo Santiago
188 — Eternamente Sua (2002), Apichatpong Weerasethakul
189 — Coisas Secretas (2002), Jean-Claude Brisseau
190 — Ken Park (2002), Larry Clark
191 — Brown Bunny (2003), Vincent Gallo
192 — Faça Isto (2003), Tinto Brass
193 — Rossa Venezia (2003), Andreas Bethmann
194 — The Principles of Lust (2003), Penny Woolcock
195 — Anatomia do Inferno (2004), Catherine Breillat
196 — 9 Canções (2004), Michael Winterbottom
197 — Story of The Eye (2004), Georges Bataille
198 — Kärlekens språk (2004), Anders Lennberg
199 — Garotinho Bobo (2004), Lionel Baier
200 — All About Anna (2005), Jessica Nilsson
201 — 8mm 2 (2005), J. S. Cardone
202 — Beijando na Boca (2005), Joe Swanberg
203 — O Sabor da Melancia (2005), Tsai Ming-Liang
204 — Princesas (2005), Fernando Léon de Aranoa
205 — Deite Comigo (2005), Clement Virgo
206 — Destricted (2006), Gaspar Noé e outros
207 — Shortbus (2006), John Cameron Mitchell
208 — Taxidermia (2006), Gyorgy Pálfi
209 — Os Anjos Exterminadores (2006), Jean-Claude Brisseau
210 — Amour Fou (2007), Felicitas Korn
211 — Ex Drummer (2007), Koen Mortier
212 — Its Fine. Everything is Fine! (2007), David Brothers
213 — The Story of Richard O (2007), Damien Odoul
214 — Import Export (2007), Ulrich Seidl
215 — Serviço (2008), Brillante Mendoza
216 — Tropical Manila (2008), Sang-woo Lee
217 — Otto, ou Viva Gente Morta (2008), Bruce LaBruce
218 — À l’aventure (2008), Jean-Claude Brisseau
219 — Amateur Porn Star Killer 2 (2008), Shane Ryan
220 — Gutterballs (2008), Ryan Nicholson
221 — House of Flesh Mannequins (2009), Domiziano Cristopharo
222 — Anticristo (2009), Lars von Trier
223 — Viagem Alucinante (2009), Gaspar Noé
224 — The Band (2009), Anna Brownfield
225 — Canino (2009), Yorgos Lanthimos
226 — Angels With Dirty Wings (2009), Roland Reber
227 — Now & Later (2009), Philippe Diaz
228 — Bedways (2010), Rolf Peter Kahl
229 — Rio Sex Comedy (2010), Jonathan Nossiter
230 — The Bunny Game (2010), Adam Rehmeier
231 — Ano Bissexto (2010), Michael Rowe
232 — Gandu (2010), Qaushiq Mukherjee
233 — LelleBelle (2011), Mischa Kamp
234 — Desire (2011), Laurent Bouhnik
235 — O Amor é um Saco! (2011), Scud
236 — Caged (2011), Stephan Brenninkmeijer
237 — Léa (2011), Bruno Rolland
238 — The Wrong Ferrari (2011), Adam Green
239 — Clip (2011), Maja Milos
240 — Uma Estranha Amizade (2012), Sean S. Baker
241 — Paradise: Faith (2012), Ulrich Seidl
242 —And They Call It Summer (2012), Paolo Franchi
243 — I Want Your Love (2012), Travis Mathews
244 — Crônicas Sexuais de Uma Família Francesa (2012), Pascal Arnold
245 — Azul é a Cor Mais Quente (2013), Abdellatif Kechiche
246 — Ninfomaníaca (2013), Lars von Trier
247 — Pornopung (2013), Johan Kaos
248 — O Desconhecido do Lago (2013), Alain Guiraudie
249 — Zonas Úmidas (2013), David Wnendt
250 — Pasolini (2014), Abel Ferrara
251 — Diet of Sex (2014), Borja Brun
252 — Angry Painter (2015), Kyu-hwan Jeon
253 — Love (2015), Gaspar Noé
254 — Muito Amadas (2015), Nabil Ayouch
255 —Theo e Hugo (2016), Olivier Ducastel
256 — Tenemos la Carne (2016), Emiliano Rocha Minter
257 — Needle Boy (2016), Alexander Bak Sagmo
258 — Love Machine (2016), Pavel Ruminov
259 — A Noite (2016), Edgardo Castro
260 — A Thought of Ecstasy (2017), Rolf Peter Kahl
261 — Ana, Meu Amor (2017), Calin Peter Netzer
262 — Picture of Beauty (2017), Maxim Ford
263 — Marfa Girl 2 (2018), Larry Clark
264 — Mektoub, My Love: Intermezzo (2018), Abdellatif Kechiche