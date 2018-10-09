Desafio Rolling Stone: você assistiu integralmente no máximo sete séries desta lista de 100

Um novo desafio se espalhou pela internet em vários países nos últimos dias. Chamado de Desafio Rolling Stone, ele propõe uma lista de 100 séries famosas e sugere que ninguém assistiu mais do que sete delas do começo ao fim. A lista é composta por títulos que marcaram gerações, como: “Breaking Bad” (2008-2013); “Mad Men” (2007-2015); “Arquivo X” (1993-2002, 2016); e “Friends” (1994-2004). Apesar de levar o nome da renomada “Rolling Stone”, o desafio não foi lançado pela revista. A seleção de séries é apenas uma reprodução de um ranking publicado pelo veículo em 2016, com as 100 melhores séries de todos os tempos. Para participar do desafio, basta contabilizar as séries que você já assistiu. Caso o número exceda sete títulos, você é um espectador acima da média. É importante lembrar que é preciso ter assistido todos os episódios da série para considerá-la na contagem.

1 — The Sopranos (1999-2007) 2 — The Wire (2002-2008) 3 — Breaking Bad (2008-2013) 4 — Mad Men (2007-2015) 5 — Seinfeld (1989-1998) 6 — The Simpsons (1989-presente) 7 — The Twilight Zone (1959-1964) 8 — Saturday Night Live (1975-presente) 9 — All in the Family (1971-1979) 10 — The Daily Show (1996-presente) 11 — Freaks and Geeks (1999-2000) 12 — Game of Thrones (2011-presente) 13 — Late Night With David Letterman (1982-2015) 14 — The Larry Sanders Show (1992-1998) 15 — The West Wing (1999-2006) 16 — M*A*S*H (1972-1983) 17 — Twin Peaks (1990-1991) 18 — Star Trek (1966-1969) 19 — Curb Your Enthusiasm (2000-presente) 20 — Cheers (1982-93) 21 — The Office (2001-2003) 22 — Louie (2010-2015) 23 — Deadwood (2004-2006) 24 — Friday Night Lights (2006-2011) 25 — Veep (2012-presente) 26 — Friends (1994-2004) 27 — Arrested Development (2003-06, 2013) 28 — Arquivo X (1993-2002, 2016) 29 — Monty Python’s Flying Circus (1969-1974) 30 — The Tonight Show With Johnny Carson (1962-1992) 31 — Vila Sésamo (1969-presente) 32 — I Love Lucy (1951-1957) 33 — South Park (1997-presente) 34 — 30 Rock (2006-2013) 35 — My So-Called Life (1994-1995) 36 — Law & Order (1990-2010) 37 — Orange Is the New Black (2013-presente) 38 — Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1997-2003) 39 — Lost (2004-2010) 40 — The Shield (2002-2008) 41 — The Honeymooners (1955-1956) 42 — NYPD Blue (1993-2005) 43 — The Americans (2013- 2018) 44 — Columbo (1971-2003) 45 — Battlestar Galactica (2004-2009) 46 — The Mary Tyler Moore Show (1970-1977) 47 — The Rockford Files (1974-1980) 48 — The Office (2005-2013) 49 — Taxi (1978-1982) 50 — ER (1994-2009) 51 — Fargo (2014-presente) 52 — The Colbert Report (2005-2014) 53 — The Bob Newhart Show (1972-1978) 54 — The Muppet Show (1976-1971) 55 — Six Feet Under (2001-2005) 56 — 24 (2001-2010) 57 — Fawlty Towers (1975-1979) 58 — Roots (2016) 59 — Hill Street Blues (1981-1987) 60 — Beavis and Butt-Head (1993-2011) 61 — Your Show of Shows (1950-1954) 62 — Sex and the City (1998-2004) 63 — The Wonder Years (1988-1993) 64 — Chappelle’s Show (2003-2006) 65 — Happy Days (1974-1984) 66 — Downton Abbey (2010-2015) 67 — The Odd Couple (2015-2017) 68 — The State (2017) 69 — The Ed Sullivan Show (1948-1971) 70 — Roseanne (1988-1997) 71 — Mr. Show (1995-1998) 72 — Girls (2012-2017) 73 — Transparent (2014-presente) 74 — The Ren & Stimpy Show (1992-1996) 75 — American Crime Story: People vs. OJ Simpson (2016) 76 — Late Night with Conan O’Brien (1993-2009) 77 — The Walking Dead (2010-presente) 78 — Thirtysomething (1987-1991) 79 — In Living Color (1990-1994) 80 — The Fugitive (1963-1966) 81 — Dallas (1978-1991) 82 — The Jeffersons (1975-1985) 83 — House of Cards (2013-2018) 84 — Real Time With Bill Maher (2003-presente) 85 — The Real World (1992-2008) 86 — Good Times (1974-1979) 87 — Doctor Who (1963-1989) 88 — Party Down (2009-2010) 89 — Homeland (2011-presente) 90 — The Dick Van Dyke Show (1961-1966) 91 — Broad City (2014-presente) 92 — American Idol (2002-2016) 93 — Mystery Science Theater 3000 (1988-1999) 94 — Jeopardy (1984-presente) 95 — Key & Peele (2012-2015) 96 — Gunsmoke (1955-1975) 97 — Portlandia (2011- 2018) 98 — The Golden Girls (1985-1992) 99 — Oz (1997-2003) 100 — Eastbound and Down (2009-2013)