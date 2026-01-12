Vencedores do Globo de Ouro 2026

Sob os holofotes de Beverly Hills, o Globo de Ouro abre neste sábado (11) a corrida oficial pelos prêmios em sua 83ª edição, reafirmando Los Angeles como epicentro simbólico da indústria. Realizada no Beverly Hilton Hotel, a cerimônia funciona como vitrine de tendências, consagra apostas do ano e mede o pulso crítico de filmes e séries que dominaram o debate recente, com um destaque especial para o Brasil, que volta a figurar entre os protagonistas da noite com “O Agente Secreto”, de Kleber Mendonça Filho, indicado a categorias-chave e herdeiro direto do prestígio internacional consolidado após a vitória histórica de Fernanda Torres em 2025 pelo filme de Walter Salles “Ainda Estou Aqui”.

• Os vencedores estão em negrito.

Filmes

Melhor Filme — Drama

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Foi Apenas Um Acidente

O Agente Secreto

Valor Sentimental

Pecadores

Melhor Filme — Comédia ou Musical

Blue Moon

Bugonia

Marty Supreme

No Other Choice

Nouvelle Vague

Uma Batalha Após a Outra

Melhor Filme de Língua Não-Inglesa

Foi Apenas Um Acidente

No Other Choice

O Agente Secreto

Valor Sentimental

Sirât

The Voice of Hind Rajab

Melhor Filme de Animação

Arco

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle

Elio

Guerreiras do K-pop

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

Zootopia 2

Melhor Atriz — Drama

Jessie Buckley — Hamnet

Jennifer Lawrence — Morra, Amor

Renate Reinsve — Valor Sentimental

Julia Roberts — Depois da Caçada

Tessa Thompson — Hedda

Eva Victor — Sorry, Baby

Melhor Ator – Drama

Joel Edgerton — Sonhos de Trem

Oscar Isaac — Frankenstein

Dwayne Johnson — Coração de Lutador: The Smashing Machine

Michael B Jordan — Pecadores

Wagner Moura — O Agente Secreto

Jeremy Allen White — Springsteen: Salve-me do Desconhecido

Melhor Atriz — Comédia ou Musical

Rose Byrne — Se Eu Tivesse Pernas, Eu Te Chutaria

Cynthia Erivo — Wicked: Parte 2

Kate Hudson — Song Sung Blue: Um Sonho a Dois

Chase Infiniti — Uma Batalha Após a Outra

Amanda Seyfried — O Testamento de Ann Lee

Emma Stone — Bugonia

Melhor Ator — Comédia ou Musical

Timothée Chalamet — Marty Supreme

George Clooney — Jay Kelly

Leonardo DiCaprio — Uma Batalha Após a Outra

Ethan Hawke — Blue Moon

Lee Byung-Hun — No Other Choice

Jesse Plemons — Bugonia

Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante

Emily Blunt — Coração de Lutador: The Smashing Machine

Elle Fanning — Valor Sentimental

Ariana Grande — Wicked: Parte 2

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas — Valor Sentimental

Amy Madigan — A Hora do Mal

Teyana Taylor — Uma Batalha Após a Outra

Melhor Ator Coadjuvante

Benicio Del Toro — Uma Batalha Após a Outra

Jacob Elordi — Frankenstein

Paul Mescal — Hamnet

Sean Penn — Uma Batalha Após a Outra

Adam Sandler — Jay Kelly

Stellan Skarsgård — Valor Sentimental

Melhor Destaque em Bilheteria

Avatar: Fogo e Cinzas

F1

Guerreiras do K-pop

Missão: Impossível — O Acerto Final

Pecadores

A Hora do Mal

Wicked: Parte 2

Zootopia 2

Melhor Direção

Paul Thomas Anderson — Uma Batalha Após a Outra

Ryan Coogler — Pecadores

Guillermo del Toro — Frankenstein

Jafar Panahi — Foi Apenas Um Acidente

Joachim Trier — Valor Sentimental

Chloe Zhao — Hamnet

Melhor Roteiro

Paul Thomas Anderson — Uma Batalha Após a Outra

Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie — Marty Supreme

Ryan Coogler — Pecadores

Jafar Panahi — Foi Apenas Um Acidente

Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier — Valor Sentimental

Chloé Zhao, Maggie O’Farrell — Hamnet

Melhor Canção Original

Miley Cyrus, Andrew Wyatt, Mark Ronson, Simon Franglen — Avatar: Fogo e Cinzas; Dream as One

Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo, Park Hong Jun, Kim Eun-jae (EJAE), Mark Sonnenblick — Guerreiras do K-pop; Golden

Raphael Saadiq, Ludwig Göransson — Pecadores; I Lied to You

Stephen Schwartz — Wicked: Parte 2; No Place Like Home

Stephen Schwartz — Wicked: Parte 2; The Girl in the Bubble

Nick Cave, Bryce Dessner — Sonhos de Trem; Sonhos de Trem

Melhor Trilha Sonora

Alexandre Desplat — Frankenstein

Ludwig Göransson — Pecadores

Jonny Greenwood — Uma Batalha Após a Outra

Kanding Ray — Sirāt

Max Richter — Hamnet

Hans Zimmer — F1

Televisão

Melhor Série – Drama

A Diplomata

The Pitt

Pluribus

Ruptura

Slow Horses

The White Lotus

Melhor Série — Comédia

Abbott Elementary

O Urso

Hacks

Ninguém Quer

Only Murders in the Building

O Estúdio

Melhor Filme para TV ou Minissérie

Adolescência

All Her Fault

O Monstro em Mim

Black Mirror

Morrendo por Sexo

The Girlfriend

Melhor Atriz — Drama

Kathy Bates — Matlock

Britt Lower — Ruptura

Helen Mirren — Terra da Máfia

Bella Ramsey — The Last of Us

Keri Russell — A Diplomata

Rhea Seehorn — Pluribus

Melhor Ator – Drama

Sterling K Brown — Paradise

Diego Luna — Andor

Gary Oldman — Slow Horses

Mark Ruffalo — Task

Adam Scott — Ruptura

Noah Wyle — The Pitt

Melhor Atriz – Comédia ou Musical

Kristen Bell — Ninguém Quer

Ayo Edebiri — O Urso

Selena Gomez — Only Murders in the Building

Natasha Lyonne — Poker Face

Jenna Ortega — Wandinha

Jean Smart — Hacks

Melhor Ator — Comédia ou Musical

Adam Brody — Ninguém Quer

Steve Martin — Only Murders in the Building

Glen Powell — Chad Powers

Seth Rogen — O Estúdio

Martin Short — Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White — O Urso

Melhor Atriz — Minissérie, antologia ou filme para TV

Claire Danes — O Monstro em Mim

Rashida Jones — Black Mirror

Amanda Seyfried — Long Bright River

Sarah Snook — All Her Fault

Michelle Williams — Morrendo por Sexo

Robin Wright — A Namorada Ideal

Melhor Ator — Minissérie, antologia ou filme para TV

Jacob Elordi — O Caminho Estreito para os Confins do Norte

Paul Giamatti — Black Mirror

Stephen Graham — Adolescência

Charlie Hunnam — Monster: A História de Ed Gein

Jude Law — Black Rabbit

Matthew Rhys — O Monstro em Mim

Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante

Carrie Coon — The White Lotus

Erin Doherty — Adolescência

Hannah Einbinder — Hacks

Catherine O’Hara — O Estúdio

Parker Posey — The White Lotus

Aimee-Lou Wood — The White Lotus

Melhor Ator Coadjuvante

Owen Cooper — Adolescência

Billy Crudup — The Morning Show

Walton Goggins — The White Lotus

Jason Isaacs — The White Lotus

Tramell Tillman — Ruptura

Ashley Walters — Adolescência

Melhor Comediante

Bill Maher — Is Anyone Else Seeing This?

Brett Goldstein — The Second Best Night of Your Life

Kevin Hart — Acting My Age

Kumail Nanjiani — Night Thoughts

Ricky Gervais — Mortality

Sarah Silverman — Sarah Silverman: PostMortem

Internet

Melhor podcast

Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard

Call Her Daddy

Good Hang with Amy Poehler

The Mel Robbins Podcast

SmartLess

Up First



