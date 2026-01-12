Vencedores do Globo de Ouro 2026

Sob os holofotes de Beverly Hills, o Globo de Ouro abre neste sábado (11) a corrida oficial pelos prêmios em sua 83ª edição, reafirmando Los Angeles como epicentro simbólico da indústria. Realizada no Beverly Hilton Hotel, a cerimônia funciona como vitrine de tendências, consagra apostas do ano e mede o pulso crítico de filmes e séries que dominaram o debate recente, com um destaque especial para o Brasil, que volta a figurar entre os protagonistas da noite com “O Agente Secreto”, de Kleber Mendonça Filho, indicado a categorias-chave e herdeiro direto do prestígio internacional consolidado após a vitória histórica de Fernanda Torres em 2025 pelo filme de Walter Salles “Ainda Estou Aqui”.
• Os vencedores estão em negrito.
Filmes
Melhor Filme — Drama
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Foi Apenas Um Acidente
- O Agente Secreto
- Valor Sentimental
- Pecadores
Melhor Filme — Comédia ou Musical
- Blue Moon
- Bugonia
- Marty Supreme
- No Other Choice
- Nouvelle Vague
- Uma Batalha Após a Outra
Melhor Filme de Língua Não-Inglesa
- Foi Apenas Um Acidente
- No Other Choice
- O Agente Secreto
- Valor Sentimental
- Sirât
- The Voice of Hind Rajab
Melhor Filme de Animação
- Arco
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle
- Elio
- Guerreiras do K-pop
- Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
- Zootopia 2
Melhor Atriz — Drama
- Jessie Buckley — Hamnet
- Jennifer Lawrence — Morra, Amor
- Renate Reinsve — Valor Sentimental
- Julia Roberts — Depois da Caçada
- Tessa Thompson — Hedda
- Eva Victor — Sorry, Baby
Melhor Ator – Drama
- Joel Edgerton — Sonhos de Trem
- Oscar Isaac — Frankenstein
- Dwayne Johnson — Coração de Lutador: The Smashing Machine
- Michael B Jordan — Pecadores
- Wagner Moura — O Agente Secreto
- Jeremy Allen White — Springsteen: Salve-me do Desconhecido
Melhor Atriz — Comédia ou Musical
- Rose Byrne — Se Eu Tivesse Pernas, Eu Te Chutaria
- Cynthia Erivo — Wicked: Parte 2
- Kate Hudson — Song Sung Blue: Um Sonho a Dois
- Chase Infiniti — Uma Batalha Após a Outra
- Amanda Seyfried — O Testamento de Ann Lee
- Emma Stone — Bugonia
Melhor Ator — Comédia ou Musical
- Timothée Chalamet — Marty Supreme
- George Clooney — Jay Kelly
- Leonardo DiCaprio — Uma Batalha Após a Outra
- Ethan Hawke — Blue Moon
- Lee Byung-Hun — No Other Choice
- Jesse Plemons — Bugonia
Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante
- Emily Blunt — Coração de Lutador: The Smashing Machine
- Elle Fanning — Valor Sentimental
- Ariana Grande — Wicked: Parte 2
- Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas — Valor Sentimental
- Amy Madigan — A Hora do Mal
- Teyana Taylor — Uma Batalha Após a Outra
Melhor Ator Coadjuvante
- Benicio Del Toro — Uma Batalha Após a Outra
- Jacob Elordi — Frankenstein
- Paul Mescal — Hamnet
- Sean Penn — Uma Batalha Após a Outra
- Adam Sandler — Jay Kelly
- Stellan Skarsgård — Valor Sentimental
Melhor Destaque em Bilheteria
- Avatar: Fogo e Cinzas
- F1
- Guerreiras do K-pop
- Missão: Impossível — O Acerto Final
- Pecadores
- A Hora do Mal
- Wicked: Parte 2
- Zootopia 2
Melhor Direção
- Paul Thomas Anderson — Uma Batalha Após a Outra
- Ryan Coogler — Pecadores
- Guillermo del Toro — Frankenstein
- Jafar Panahi — Foi Apenas Um Acidente
- Joachim Trier — Valor Sentimental
- Chloe Zhao — Hamnet
Melhor Roteiro
- Paul Thomas Anderson — Uma Batalha Após a Outra
- Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie — Marty Supreme
- Ryan Coogler — Pecadores
- Jafar Panahi — Foi Apenas Um Acidente
- Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier — Valor Sentimental
- Chloé Zhao, Maggie O’Farrell — Hamnet
Melhor Canção Original
- Miley Cyrus, Andrew Wyatt, Mark Ronson, Simon Franglen — Avatar: Fogo e Cinzas; Dream as One
- Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo, Park Hong Jun, Kim Eun-jae (EJAE), Mark Sonnenblick — Guerreiras do K-pop; Golden
- Raphael Saadiq, Ludwig Göransson — Pecadores; I Lied to You
- Stephen Schwartz — Wicked: Parte 2; No Place Like Home
- Stephen Schwartz — Wicked: Parte 2; The Girl in the Bubble
- Nick Cave, Bryce Dessner — Sonhos de Trem; Sonhos de Trem
Melhor Trilha Sonora
- Alexandre Desplat — Frankenstein
- Ludwig Göransson — Pecadores
- Jonny Greenwood — Uma Batalha Após a Outra
- Kanding Ray — Sirāt
- Max Richter — Hamnet
- Hans Zimmer — F1
Televisão
Melhor Série – Drama
- A Diplomata
- The Pitt
- Pluribus
- Ruptura
- Slow Horses
- The White Lotus
Melhor Série — Comédia
- Abbott Elementary
- O Urso
- Hacks
- Ninguém Quer
- Only Murders in the Building
- O Estúdio
Melhor Filme para TV ou Minissérie
- Adolescência
- All Her Fault
- O Monstro em Mim
- Black Mirror
- Morrendo por Sexo
- The Girlfriend
Melhor Atriz — Drama
- Kathy Bates — Matlock
- Britt Lower — Ruptura
- Helen Mirren — Terra da Máfia
- Bella Ramsey — The Last of Us
- Keri Russell — A Diplomata
- Rhea Seehorn — Pluribus
Melhor Ator – Drama
- Sterling K Brown — Paradise
- Diego Luna — Andor
- Gary Oldman — Slow Horses
- Mark Ruffalo — Task
- Adam Scott — Ruptura
- Noah Wyle — The Pitt
Melhor Atriz – Comédia ou Musical
- Kristen Bell — Ninguém Quer
- Ayo Edebiri — O Urso
- Selena Gomez — Only Murders in the Building
- Natasha Lyonne — Poker Face
- Jenna Ortega — Wandinha
- Jean Smart — Hacks
Melhor Ator — Comédia ou Musical
- Adam Brody — Ninguém Quer
- Steve Martin — Only Murders in the Building
- Glen Powell — Chad Powers
- Seth Rogen — O Estúdio
- Martin Short — Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White — O Urso
Melhor Atriz — Minissérie, antologia ou filme para TV
- Claire Danes — O Monstro em Mim
- Rashida Jones — Black Mirror
- Amanda Seyfried — Long Bright River
- Sarah Snook — All Her Fault
- Michelle Williams — Morrendo por Sexo
- Robin Wright — A Namorada Ideal
Melhor Ator — Minissérie, antologia ou filme para TV
- Jacob Elordi — O Caminho Estreito para os Confins do Norte
- Paul Giamatti — Black Mirror
- Stephen Graham — Adolescência
- Charlie Hunnam — Monster: A História de Ed Gein
- Jude Law — Black Rabbit
- Matthew Rhys — O Monstro em Mim
Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante
- Carrie Coon — The White Lotus
- Erin Doherty — Adolescência
- Hannah Einbinder — Hacks
- Catherine O’Hara — O Estúdio
- Parker Posey — The White Lotus
- Aimee-Lou Wood — The White Lotus
Melhor Ator Coadjuvante
- Owen Cooper — Adolescência
- Billy Crudup — The Morning Show
- Walton Goggins — The White Lotus
- Jason Isaacs — The White Lotus
- Tramell Tillman — Ruptura
- Ashley Walters — Adolescência
Melhor Comediante
- Bill Maher — Is Anyone Else Seeing This?
- Brett Goldstein — The Second Best Night of Your Life
- Kevin Hart — Acting My Age
- Kumail Nanjiani — Night Thoughts
- Ricky Gervais — Mortality
- Sarah Silverman — Sarah Silverman: PostMortem
Internet
Melhor podcast
- Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard
- Call Her Daddy
- Good Hang with Amy Poehler
- The Mel Robbins Podcast
- SmartLess
- Up First