Vencedores do Globo de Ouro 2026

Por Fer Kalaoun
Sob os holofotes de Beverly Hills, o Globo de Ouro abre neste sábado (11) a corrida oficial pelos prêmios em sua 83ª edição, reafirmando Los Angeles como epicentro simbólico da indústria. Realizada no Beverly Hilton Hotel, a cerimônia funciona como vitrine de tendências, consagra apostas do ano e mede o pulso crítico de filmes e séries que dominaram o debate recente, com um destaque especial para o Brasil, que volta a figurar entre os protagonistas da noite com “O Agente Secreto”, de Kleber Mendonça Filho, indicado a categorias-chave e herdeiro direto do prestígio internacional consolidado após a vitória histórica de Fernanda Torres em 2025 pelo filme de Walter Salles “Ainda Estou Aqui”.

• Os vencedores estão em negrito.

Filmes

Melhor Filme — Drama

  • Frankenstein
  • Hamnet
  • Foi Apenas Um Acidente
  • O Agente Secreto
  • Valor Sentimental
  • Pecadores

Melhor Filme — Comédia ou Musical

  • Blue Moon
  • Bugonia
  • Marty Supreme
  • No Other Choice
  • Nouvelle Vague
  • Uma Batalha Após a Outra

Melhor Filme de Língua Não-Inglesa

  • Foi Apenas Um Acidente
  • No Other Choice
  • O Agente Secreto
  • Valor Sentimental
  • Sirât
  • The Voice of Hind Rajab

Melhor Filme de Animação

  • Arco
  • Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle
  • Elio
  • Guerreiras do K-pop
  • Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
  • Zootopia 2

Melhor Atriz — Drama

  • Jessie Buckley — Hamnet
  • Jennifer Lawrence — Morra, Amor
  • Renate Reinsve — Valor Sentimental
  • Julia Roberts — Depois da Caçada
  • Tessa Thompson — Hedda
  • Eva Victor — Sorry, Baby

Melhor Ator – Drama

  • Joel Edgerton — Sonhos de Trem
  • Oscar Isaac — Frankenstein
  • Dwayne Johnson — Coração de Lutador: The Smashing Machine
  • Michael B Jordan — Pecadores
  • Wagner Moura — O Agente Secreto
  • Jeremy Allen White — Springsteen: Salve-me do Desconhecido

Melhor Atriz — Comédia ou Musical

  • Rose Byrne — Se Eu Tivesse Pernas, Eu Te Chutaria
  • Cynthia Erivo — Wicked: Parte 2
  • Kate Hudson — Song Sung Blue: Um Sonho a Dois
  • Chase Infiniti — Uma Batalha Após a Outra
  • Amanda Seyfried — O Testamento de Ann Lee
  • Emma Stone — Bugonia

Melhor Ator — Comédia ou Musical

  • Timothée Chalamet — Marty Supreme
  • George Clooney — Jay Kelly
  • Leonardo DiCaprio — Uma Batalha Após a Outra
  • Ethan Hawke — Blue Moon
  • Lee Byung-Hun — No Other Choice
  • Jesse Plemons — Bugonia

Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante

  • Emily Blunt — Coração de Lutador: The Smashing Machine
  • Elle Fanning — Valor Sentimental
  • Ariana Grande — Wicked: Parte 2
  • Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas — Valor Sentimental
  • Amy Madigan — A Hora do Mal
  • Teyana Taylor — Uma Batalha Após a Outra

Melhor Ator Coadjuvante

  • Benicio Del Toro — Uma Batalha Após a Outra
  • Jacob Elordi — Frankenstein
  • Paul Mescal — Hamnet
  • Sean Penn — Uma Batalha Após a Outra
  • Adam Sandler — Jay Kelly
  • Stellan Skarsgård — Valor Sentimental

Melhor Destaque em Bilheteria

  • Avatar: Fogo e Cinzas
  • F1
  • Guerreiras do K-pop
  • Missão: Impossível — O Acerto Final
  • Pecadores
  • A Hora do Mal
  • Wicked: Parte 2
  • Zootopia 2

Melhor Direção

  • Paul Thomas Anderson — Uma Batalha Após a Outra
  • Ryan Coogler — Pecadores
  • Guillermo del Toro — Frankenstein
  • Jafar Panahi — Foi Apenas Um Acidente
  • Joachim Trier — Valor Sentimental
  • Chloe Zhao — Hamnet

Melhor Roteiro

  • Paul Thomas Anderson — Uma Batalha Após a Outra
  • Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie — Marty Supreme
  • Ryan Coogler — Pecadores
  • Jafar Panahi — Foi Apenas Um Acidente
  • Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier — Valor Sentimental
  • Chloé Zhao, Maggie O’Farrell — Hamnet

Melhor Canção Original

  • Miley Cyrus, Andrew Wyatt, Mark Ronson, Simon Franglen — Avatar: Fogo e Cinzas; Dream as One
  • Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo, Park Hong Jun, Kim Eun-jae (EJAE), Mark Sonnenblick — Guerreiras do K-pop; Golden
  • Raphael Saadiq, Ludwig Göransson — Pecadores; I Lied to You
  • Stephen Schwartz — Wicked: Parte 2; No Place Like Home
  • Stephen Schwartz — Wicked: Parte 2; The Girl in the Bubble
  • Nick Cave, Bryce Dessner — Sonhos de Trem; Sonhos de Trem

Melhor Trilha Sonora

  • Alexandre Desplat — Frankenstein
  • Ludwig Göransson — Pecadores
  • Jonny Greenwood — Uma Batalha Após a Outra
  • Kanding Ray — Sirāt
  • Max Richter — Hamnet
  • Hans Zimmer — F1

Televisão

Melhor Série – Drama

  • A Diplomata
  • The Pitt
  • Pluribus
  • Ruptura
  • Slow Horses
  • The White Lotus

Melhor Série — Comédia

  • Abbott Elementary
  • O Urso
  • Hacks
  • Ninguém Quer
  • Only Murders in the Building
  • O Estúdio

Melhor Filme para TV ou Minissérie

  • Adolescência
  • All Her Fault
  • O Monstro em Mim
  • Black Mirror
  • Morrendo por Sexo
  • The Girlfriend

Melhor Atriz — Drama

  • Kathy Bates — Matlock
  • Britt Lower — Ruptura
  • Helen Mirren — Terra da Máfia
  • Bella Ramsey — The Last of Us
  • Keri Russell — A Diplomata
  • Rhea Seehorn — Pluribus

Melhor Ator – Drama

  • Sterling K Brown — Paradise
  • Diego Luna — Andor
  • Gary Oldman — Slow Horses
  • Mark Ruffalo — Task
  • Adam Scott — Ruptura
  • Noah Wyle — The Pitt

Melhor Atriz – Comédia ou Musical

  • Kristen Bell — Ninguém Quer
  • Ayo Edebiri — O Urso
  • Selena Gomez — Only Murders in the Building
  • Natasha Lyonne — Poker Face
  • Jenna Ortega — Wandinha
  • Jean Smart — Hacks

Melhor Ator — Comédia ou Musical

  • Adam Brody — Ninguém Quer
  • Steve Martin — Only Murders in the Building
  • Glen Powell — Chad Powers
  • Seth Rogen — O Estúdio
  • Martin Short — Only Murders in the Building
  • Jeremy Allen White — O Urso

Melhor Atriz — Minissérie, antologia ou filme para TV

  • Claire Danes — O Monstro em Mim
  • Rashida Jones — Black Mirror
  • Amanda Seyfried — Long Bright River
  • Sarah Snook — All Her Fault
  • Michelle Williams — Morrendo por Sexo
  • Robin Wright — A Namorada Ideal

Melhor Ator — Minissérie, antologia ou filme para TV

  • Jacob Elordi — O Caminho Estreito para os Confins do Norte
  • Paul Giamatti — Black Mirror
  • Stephen Graham — Adolescência
  • Charlie Hunnam — Monster: A História de Ed Gein
  • Jude Law — Black Rabbit
  • Matthew Rhys — O Monstro em Mim

Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante

  • Carrie Coon — The White Lotus
  • Erin Doherty — Adolescência
  • Hannah Einbinder — Hacks
  • Catherine O’Hara — O Estúdio
  • Parker Posey — The White Lotus
  • Aimee-Lou Wood — The White Lotus

Melhor Ator Coadjuvante

  • Owen Cooper — Adolescência
  • Billy Crudup — The Morning Show
  • Walton Goggins — The White Lotus
  • Jason Isaacs — The White Lotus
  • Tramell Tillman — Ruptura
  • Ashley Walters — Adolescência

Melhor Comediante

  • Bill Maher — Is Anyone Else Seeing This?
  • Brett Goldstein — The Second Best Night of Your Life
  • Kevin Hart — Acting My Age
  • Kumail Nanjiani — Night Thoughts
  • Ricky Gervais — Mortality
  • Sarah Silverman — Sarah Silverman: PostMortem

Internet

Melhor podcast

  • Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard
  • Call Her Daddy
  • Good Hang with Amy Poehler
  • The Mel Robbins Podcast
  • SmartLess
  • Up First


Fer Kalaoun

Fer Kalaoun é editora na Revista Bula e repórter especializada em jornalismo cultural, audiovisual e político desde 2014. Estudante de História no Instituto Federal de Goiás (IFG), traz uma perspectiva crítica e contextualizada aos seus textos. Já passou por grandes veículos de comunicação de Goiás, incluindo Rádio CBN, Jornal O Popular, Jornal Opção e Rádio Sagres, onde apresentou o quadro Cinemateca Sagres.

