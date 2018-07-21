A revista americana Vulture publicou uma lista com todas as músicas do U2 organizadas da pior à melhor. Foram consideradas apenas as canções oficiais lançadas pelo grupo, formado em 1976 por Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton, e Larry Mullen Jr. De lá para cá, o U2 lançou dezenas de álbuns, centenas de músicas, e conquistou 22 prêmios Grammy, o recorde da competição para um grupo musical. Algumas das suas músicas de maior sucesso são “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For”, “With or Without You” e “Vertigo”. Todas as canções foram reunidas em uma playlist no Spotify. Para ouvi-la é necessário possuir registro e realizar login. O serviço possui opção de assinatura gratuita.
Clique no link para ouvir: Todas as 218 músicas do U2 da pior à melhor
217 — Boomerang I
216 — Always
215 — J. Swallo
214 — Big Girls Are Best
213 — Yahweh
212 — The Refugee
211 — Flower Child
210 — Saturday Night
209 — Bass Trap
208 — Down All the Days
207 — Native Son
206 — Another Day
205 — Disappearing Act
204 — Soon
203 — Oh Berlin
202 — Is That All?
201 — Love Comes Tumbling
200 — Sixty Seconds in Kingdom Come
199 — Deep in the Heart
198 — Endless Deep
197 — Cartoon World
196 — Rise Up
195 — Angels Too Tied to the Ground
194 — Race Against Time
193 — One Step Closer
192 — Speed of Life
191 — Near the Island
190 — Heaven and Hell
189 — Are You Gonna Wait Forever?
188 — The Playboy Mansion
187 — Window in the Skies
186 — Mercy
185 — Rejoice
184 — Babyface
183 — Elvis Presley and America
182 — Beautiful Ghost/Introduction to Songs of Experience
181 — With a Shout
180 — Miami
179 — Original of the Species
178 — 4th of July
177 — The Hands That Built America
176 — God Part II
175 — Alex Descends Into Hell for a Bottle of Milk/Korova 1
174 — White As Snow
173 — Street Mission
172 — This Is Where You Can Reach Me Now
171 — The Ground Beneath Her Feet
170 — The Troubles
169 — Wild Honey
168 — Yoshino Blossom
167 — Winter
166 — Things to Make and Do
165 — Levitate
164 — Smile
163 — Treasure (Whatever Happened to Pete the Chop)
162 — Stateless
161 — Sleep Like a Baby Tonight
160 — A Man and a Woman
159 — When I Look at the World
158 — Red Light
157 — Where Did It All Go Wrong
156 — Grace
155 — Volcano
154 — A Day Without Me
153 — Stranger in a Strange Land
152 — Indian Summer Sky
151 — Shadows and Tall Trees
150 — Wire
149 — Tomorrow
148 — Touch
147 — Boy/Girl
146 — The Fool
145 — If God Will Send His Angels
144 — Get on Your Boots
143 — Crumbs From Your Table
142 — I’m Not Your Baby
141 — Drunk Chicken/America
140 — Love You Like Mad
139 — Seconds
138 — The Three Sunrises
137 — Scarlet
136 — Promenade
135 — Fire
134 — Love and Peace or Else
133 — Peace on Earth
132 — A Celebration
131 — Every Breaking Wave
130 — Song for Someone
129 — Stories for Boys
128 — Stand Up Comedy
127 — Invisible
126 — Some Days Are Better Than Others
125 — Like a Song
124 — The Miracle (of Joey Ramone)
123 — Surrender
122 — Lucifer’s Hands
121 — California (There Is No End to Love)
120 — Do You Feel Loved
119 — October
118 — Miracle Drug
117 — Cedars of Lebanon
116 — The Ocean
115 — Into the Heart Boy
114 — An Cat Dubh
113 — New York
112 — So Cruel
111 — Slow Dancing
110 — Please
109 — I’ll Go Crazy If I Don’t Go Crazy Tonight
108 — Staring at the Sun
107 — FEZ — Being Born
106 — Daddy’s Gonna Pay for Your Crashed Car
105 — Electrical Storm
104 — Last Night on Earth
103 — Tryin’ to Throw Your Arms Around the World
102 — I Fall Down
101 — North and South of the River
100 — Desert of Our Love
99 — Fast Cars
98 — If You Wear That Velvet Dress
97 — Twilight
96 — Two Shots of Happy
95 — The Unforgettable Fire
94 — Salomé
93 — Walk to the Water
92 — Summer Rain
91 — Two Hearts Beat As One
90 — In a Little While
89 — Red Hill Mining Town
88 — Cedarwood Road
87 — Another Time
86 — Blow Your House Down
85 — Kite
84 — Breathe
83 — Dirty Day
82 — Wave of Sorrow (Birdland)
81 — Van Diemen’s Land
80 — In God’s Country
79 — Raised by Wolves
78 — Vertigo
77 — Who’s Gonna Ride Your Wild Horses
76 — Lady With the Spinning Head
75 — Ordinary Love
74 — Hold Me, Thrill Me, Kiss Me, Kill Me
73 — Stuck in a Moment You Can’t Get Out Of
72 — Lemon
71 — Magnificent
70 — Drowning Man
69 — MLK
68 — Trip Through Your Wires
67 — The Fly
66 — Hallelujah
65 — Iris (Hold Me Close)
64 — Heartland
63 — Discothèque
62 — Your Blue Room
61 — No Line on the Horizon
60 — Love Rescue Me
59 — Gone
58 — I Threw a Brick Through a Window
57 — All Because of You
56 — Zoo Station
55 — When Love Comes to Town
54 — Sweetest Thing
53 — Numb
52 — Exit
51 — Holy Joe
50 — Silver and Gold
49 — The Wanderer
48 — She’s a Mystery to Me
47 — The Crystal Ballroom
46 — Unknown Caller
45 — A Room at the Heartbreak Hotel
44 — The First Time
43 — Mothers of the Disappeared
42 — Wake Up Dead Man
41 — Luminous Times (Hold Onto Love)
40 — Until the End of the World
39 — Sometimes You Can’t Make It on Your Own
38 — Stay (Faraway, So Close)
37 — Moment of Surrender
36 — 11 O’Clock Tick Tock
35 — Mofo
34 — Mysterious Ways
33 — Elevation
32 — Zooropa
31 — New Year’s Day
30 — Desire
29 — The Electric Co.
28 — Trash
27 — Love Is Blindness
26 — Spanish Eyes
25 — One Tree Hill
24 — Walk On
23 — Acrobat
22 — Miss Sarajevo
21 — Beautiful Day
20 — City of Blinding Lights
19 — Bullet the Blue Sky
18 — Hawkmoon 269
17 — Angel of Harlem
16 — 40
15 — Running to Stand Still
14 — Ultraviolet (Light My Way)
13 — A Sort of Homecoming
12 — With or Without You
11 — Gloria
10 — Pride (In the Name of Love)
9 — All I Want Is You
8 — Even Better Than the Real Thing
7 — Out of Control
5 — Sunday Bloody Sunday
4 — I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For
3 — Bad
2 — I Will Follow
1 — Where the Streets Have No Name
Clique no link para ouvir: Todas as 218 músicas do U2 da pior à melhor