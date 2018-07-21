A revista americana Vulture publicou uma lista com todas as músicas do U2 organizadas da pior à melhor. Foram consideradas apenas as canções oficiais lançadas pelo grupo, formado em 1976 por Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton, e Larry Mullen Jr. De lá para cá, o U2 lançou dezenas de álbuns, centenas de músicas, e conquistou 22 prêmios Grammy, o recorde da competição para um grupo musical. Algumas das suas músicas de maior sucesso são “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For”, “With or Without You” e “Vertigo”. Todas as canções foram reunidas em uma playlist no Spotify. Para ouvi-la é necessário possuir registro e realizar login. O serviço possui opção de assinatura gratuita.

Clique no link para ouvir: Todas as 218 músicas do U2 da pior à melhor

218 — Boomerang II

217 — Boomerang I

216 — Always

215 — J. Swallo

214 — Big Girls Are Best

213 — Yahweh

212 — The Refugee

211 — Flower Child

210 — Saturday Night

209 — Bass Trap

208 — Down All the Days

207 — Native Son

206 — Another Day

205 — Disappearing Act

204 — Soon

203 — Oh Berlin

202 — Is That All?

201 — Love Comes Tumbling

200 — Sixty Seconds in Kingdom Come

199 — Deep in the Heart

198 — Endless Deep

197 — Cartoon World

196 — Rise Up

195 — Angels Too Tied to the Ground

194 — Race Against Time

193 — One Step Closer

192 — Speed of Life

191 — Near the Island

190 — Heaven and Hell

189 — Are You Gonna Wait Forever?

188 — The Playboy Mansion

187 — Window in the Skies

186 — Mercy

185 — Rejoice

184 — Babyface

183 — Elvis Presley and America

182 — Beautiful Ghost/Introduction to Songs of Experience

181 — With a Shout

180 — Miami

179 — Original of the Species

178 — 4th of July

177 — The Hands That Built America

176 — God Part II

175 — Alex Descends Into Hell for a Bottle of Milk/Korova 1

174 — White As Snow

173 — Street Mission

172 — This Is Where You Can Reach Me Now

171 — The Ground Beneath Her Feet

170 — The Troubles

169 — Wild Honey

168 — Yoshino Blossom

167 — Winter

166 — Things to Make and Do

165 — Levitate

164 — Smile

163 — Treasure (Whatever Happened to Pete the Chop)

162 — Stateless

161 — Sleep Like a Baby Tonight

160 — A Man and a Woman

159 — When I Look at the World

158 — Red Light

157 — Where Did It All Go Wrong

156 — Grace

155 — Volcano

154 — A Day Without Me

153 — Stranger in a Strange Land

152 — Indian Summer Sky

151 — Shadows and Tall Trees

150 — Wire

149 — Tomorrow

148 — Touch

147 — Boy/Girl

146 — The Fool

145 — If God Will Send His Angels

144 — Get on Your Boots

143 — Crumbs From Your Table

142 — I’m Not Your Baby

141 — Drunk Chicken/America

140 — Love You Like Mad

139 — Seconds

138 — The Three Sunrises

137 — Scarlet

136 — Promenade

135 — Fire

134 — Love and Peace or Else

133 — Peace on Earth

132 — A Celebration

131 — Every Breaking Wave

130 — Song for Someone

129 — Stories for Boys

128 — Stand Up Comedy

127 — Invisible

126 — Some Days Are Better Than Others

125 — Like a Song

124 — The Miracle (of Joey Ramone)

123 — Surrender

122 — Lucifer’s Hands

121 — California (There Is No End to Love)

120 — Do You Feel Loved

119 — October

118 — Miracle Drug

117 — Cedars of Lebanon

116 — The Ocean

115 — Into the Heart Boy

114 — An Cat Dubh

113 — New York

112 — So Cruel

111 — Slow Dancing

110 — Please

109 — I’ll Go Crazy If I Don’t Go Crazy Tonight

108 — Staring at the Sun

107 — FEZ — Being Born

106 — Daddy’s Gonna Pay for Your Crashed Car

105 — Electrical Storm

104 — Last Night on Earth

103 — Tryin’ to Throw Your Arms Around the World

102 — I Fall Down

101 — North and South of the River

100 — Desert of Our Love

99 — Fast Cars

98 — If You Wear That Velvet Dress

97 — Twilight

96 — Two Shots of Happy

95 — The Unforgettable Fire

94 — Salomé

93 — Walk to the Water

92 — Summer Rain

91 — Two Hearts Beat As One

90 — In a Little While

89 — Red Hill Mining Town

88 — Cedarwood Road

87 — Another Time

86 — Blow Your House Down

85 — Kite

84 — Breathe

83 — Dirty Day

82 — Wave of Sorrow (Birdland)

81 — Van Diemen’s Land

80 — In God’s Country

79 — Raised by Wolves

78 — Vertigo

77 — Who’s Gonna Ride Your Wild Horses

76 — Lady With the Spinning Head

75 — Ordinary Love

74 — Hold Me, Thrill Me, Kiss Me, Kill Me

73 — Stuck in a Moment You Can’t Get Out Of

72 — Lemon

71 — Magnificent

70 — Drowning Man

69 — MLK

68 — Trip Through Your Wires

67 — The Fly

66 — Hallelujah

65 — Iris (Hold Me Close)

64 — Heartland

63 — Discothèque

62 — Your Blue Room

61 — No Line on the Horizon

60 — Love Rescue Me

59 — Gone

58 — I Threw a Brick Through a Window

57 — All Because of You

56 — Zoo Station

55 — When Love Comes to Town

54 — Sweetest Thing

53 — Numb

52 — Exit

51 — Holy Joe

50 — Silver and Gold

49 — The Wanderer

48 — She’s a Mystery to Me

47 — The Crystal Ballroom

46 — Unknown Caller

45 — A Room at the Heartbreak Hotel

44 — The First Time

43 — Mothers of the Disappeared

42 — Wake Up Dead Man

41 — Luminous Times (Hold Onto Love)

40 — Until the End of the World

39 — Sometimes You Can’t Make It on Your Own

38 — Stay (Faraway, So Close)

37 — Moment of Surrender

36 — 11 O’Clock Tick Tock

35 — Mofo

34 — Mysterious Ways

33 — Elevation

32 — Zooropa

31 — New Year’s Day

30 — Desire

29 — The Electric Co.

28 — Trash

27 — Love Is Blindness

26 — Spanish Eyes

25 — One Tree Hill

24 — Walk On

23 — Acrobat

22 — Miss Sarajevo

21 — Beautiful Day

20 — City of Blinding Lights

19 — Bullet the Blue Sky

18 — Hawkmoon 269

17 — Angel of Harlem

16 — 40

15 — Running to Stand Still

14 — Ultraviolet (Light My Way)

13 — A Sort of Homecoming

12 — With or Without You

11 — Gloria

10 — Pride (In the Name of Love)

9 — All I Want Is You

8 — Even Better Than the Real Thing

7 — Out of Control

5 — Sunday Bloody Sunday

4 — I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For

3 — Bad

2 — I Will Follow

1 — Where the Streets Have No Name