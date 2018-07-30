A revista americana Vulture reuniu em uma lista todas as músicas da carreira solo de Michael Jackson. O artista deu os primeiros passos no mundo da música quando ainda era criança, ao lado dos irmãos, no grupo “The Jackson Five”. Após alguns anos de sucesso, em 1979, aos 21 anos, ele decidiu continuar a trajetória musical sozinho, com o disco “Off the Wall”. Em 1982, lançou o que viria a ser o álbum mais vendido e popular da história da música “Thriller”. “Bad” (1987), “Dangerous” (1991) e “HIStory” (1995), lançados em seguida, também bateram recordes de venda, o consagrando como o rei do pop. Ao todo, Michael gravou dez discos de estúdio, que venderam mais de 750 milhões de cópias em todo o mundo. Outros dois discos foram lançados após sua morte, “Michael” (2010) e Xscape (2014), que também foram sucesso de vendas. As músicas podem ser ouvidas em uma playlist criada pelo Bula no Spotify. É necessário possuir registro no serviço e realizar login. Há opção de assinatura gratuita.

Clique no link para ouvir: Todas as 147 músicas de Michael Jackson classificadas da pior à melhor

147 — Heal the World (1991)

146 — Streetwalker (1983)

145 — Best of Joy (2010)

144 — Fly Away (1987)

143 — Childhood (1995)

142 — Wings of My Love (1972)

141 — Speechless (2001)

140 — Price of Fame (1987)

139 — Monster (2010)

138 — Morphine (1997)

137 — We’re Almost There (1975)

136 — Hollywood Tonight (2010)

135 — Maria (You Were the Only One) (1972)

134 — You’ve Got a Friend (1972)

133 — Keep Your Head Up (2010)

132 — Greatest Show on Earth (1972)

131 — With a Child’s Heart (1973)

130 — Speed Demon (1987)

129 — You Are There (1975)

128 — (I Like) the Way You Love Me (2010)

127 — Do You Know Where Your Children Are (2014)

126 — Cry

125 — Euphoria (1973)

124 — D.S. (1995)

123 — One Day in Your Life (1975)

122 — We’ve Got a Good Thing Going (1972)

121 — Cinderella Stay Awhile (1975)

120 — Earth Song (1995)

119 — Everybody’s Somebody’s Fool (1971)

118 — My Girl (1972)

117 — What Goes Around Comes Around (1972)

116 — In Our Small Way ( Álbum “Bem”) (1972)

115 — Little Susie (1995)

114 — Shoo-Be-Doo-Be-Doo-Da-Day (1972)

113 — Butterflies (2001)

112 — Up Again (1973)

111 — Dapper-Dan (1975)

110 — Johnny Raven (1973)

109 — Music and Me (1973)

108 — Blue Gangsta (2014)

107 — Just a Little Bit of You (1975)

106 — Dear Michael (1975)

105 — I’ll Come Home to You (1975)

104 — Don’t Walk Away (2001)

103 — History (1995)

102 — Breaking News (2010)

101 — The Lost Children (2001)

100 — Keep the Faith (1991)

99 — Privacy (2001)

98 — Burn This Disco Out (1979)

97 — Gone Too Soon (1991)

96 — Will You Be There (1991)

95 — Happy (Love Theme From Lady Sings the Blues) (1973)

94 — It’s the Falling in Love (1979)

93 — Baby Be Mine (1982)

92 — The Lady in My Life (1982)

91 — Take Me Back (1975)

90 — Superfly Sister (1997)

89 — I’m So Blue (1987)

88 — Liberian Girl (1987)

87 — Just Good Friends (1987)

86 — I Just Can’t Stop Loving You (1987)

85 — Who Is It (1991)

84 — In the Closet (1991)

83 — Whatever Happens (2001)

82 — Can’t Let Her Get Away (1991)

81 — All the Things You Are (1973)

80 — Give In to Me (1991)

79 — Heartbreaker (2001)

78 — For All Time (1982)

77 — Someone in the Dark (1982)

76 — (I Can’t Make It) Another Day (2010)

75 — Heaven Can Wait (2001)

74 — Break of Dawn (2001)

73 — They Don’t Care About Us (1995)

72 — The Girl Is Mine (1982)

71 — Rockin’ Robin (1972)

70 — Threatened (2001)

69 — Xscape (2014)

68 — Bad (1987)

67 — This Time Around (1995)

66 — Money (1995)

65 — Come Together (1995)

64 — Slave to the Rhythm (2014)

63 — You Are Not Alone (1995)

62 — Tabloid Junkie (1995)

61 — 2 Bad (1995)

60 — Too Young (1973)

59 — Loving You (2014)

58 — You Can Cry on My Shoulder (1971)

57 — Girlfriend (1979)

56 — Smile (1995)

55 — Unbreakable (2001)

54 — I Wanna Be Where You Are (1972)

53 — This Is It (2009)

52 — Doggin’ Around (1973)

51 — You Rock My World (2001)

50 — Workin’ Day and Night (1979)

49 — You Are My Life (2001)

48 — Why You Wanna Trip on Me (1991)

47 — Carousel (1982)

46 — Ghosts (1997)

45 — Another Part of Me (1987)

44 — P.Y.T. (Pretty Young Thing) (1982)

43 — The Way You Make Me Feel (1987)

42 — Much Too Soon (2010)

41 — Hold My Hand (2010)

40 — Invincible (2001)

39 — 2000 Watts (2001)

38 — A Place With No Name (2014)

37 — Behind the Mask (2010)

36 — Don’t Be Messin’ Round (1986)

35 — Chicago (2014)

34 — Love Is Here and Now You’re Gone (1972)

33 — Is It Scary (1997)

32 — In Our Small Way (Álbum “Go To Be There”) (1972)

31 — Jam (1991)

30 — We’ve Got Forever (1975)

29 — Love Never Felt So Good (2014)

28 — Dangerous (1991)

27 — Morning Glow (1973)

26 — She Drives Me Wild (1991)

25 — Stranger in Moscow (1995)

24 — Get on the Floor (1979)

23 — Thriller (1982)

22 — Dirty Diana (1987)

21 — Blood on the Dance Floor (1997)

20 — I Can’t Help It (1979)

19 — Ain’t No Sunshine (1972)

18 — She’s Out of My Life (1979)

17 — Beat It (1982)

16 — Rock With You (1979)

15 — Man in the Mirror (1987)

14 — People Make the World Go ‘Round (1972)

13 — Black or White (1991)

12 — Leave Me Alone (1987)

11 — Off the Wall (1979)

10 — Remember the Time (1991)

9 — Smooth Criminal (1987)

8 — Girl Don’t Take Your Love From Me (1972)

7 — Scream (1995)

6 — Ben (1972)

5 — Human Nature (1982)

4 — Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough (1979)

3 — Got to Be There (1972)

2 — Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin’ (1982)

1 — Billie Jean (1982)