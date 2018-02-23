A revista Times Out criou uma lista extremamente nostálgica e animadora para qualquer pessoa que viveu nos anos 1980 – ou mesmo quem nasceu depois, mas aprecia a boa qualidade da música da época. Trata-se de uma seleção das melhores canções da década, que contempla diferentes estilos: do rock ou pop. A primeira colocação do ranking é ocupada por Whitney Houston, grande ícone da era do walkman, com o hit “I Wanna Dance with Somebody”. Além dela, a seleção conta também com os inesquecíveis sucessos de David Bowie, Bon Jovi, Michael Jackson, Madonna, ACDC, Prince, The Clash, A-ha, Journey, Lionel Richie, entre outros. Todas as músicas da seleção estão disponíveis em uma playlist no Spotify, também criada pela revista. Para ouvi-la é necessário possuir registro no serviço e realizar o login. Há uma opção de assinatura gratuita.

1 — I Wanna Dance with Somebody, Whitney Houston

2 — Take On Me, A-ha

3 — Don’t Stop Believin’, Journey

4 — Modern Love, David Bowie

5 — Beat It, Michael Jackson

6 — When Doves Cry, Prince

7 — Into the Groove, Madonna

8 — Blue Monday, New Order

9 — Dancing in the Dark, Bruce Springsteen

10 — Everybody Wants to Rule the World, Tears for Fears

11 — Private Eyes, Hall & Oates

12 — Livin’ on a Prayer, Bon Jovi

13 — The Power of Love, Huey Lewis & The News

14 — Don’t You Want Me, The Human League

15 — Once in a Lifetime, Talking Heads

16 — Buffalo Stance, Neneh Cherry

17 — All Night Long, Lionel Richie

18 — Faith, George Michael

19 — She Drives Me Crazy, Fine Young Cannibals

20 — Should I Stay or Should I Go, The Clash

21 — Ain’t Nobody, Chaka Khan

22 — The Sweetest Taboo, Sade

23 — Love Is a Battlefield, Pat Benatar

24 — Come on Eileen, Dexys Midnight Runners

25 — Under Pressure, Queen & David Bowie

26 — Pour Some Sugar on Me, Def Leppard

27 — What’s Love Got to Do With It, Tina Turner

28 — Everywhere, Fleetwood Mac

29 — Bizarre Love Triangle, New Order

30 — End of the World as We Know It, R.E.M

31 — Blister in the Sun, Violent Femmes

32 — Running Up That Hill, Kate Bush

33 — This Charming Man, The Smiths

34 — I Think We’re Alone Now, Tiffany

35 — Time After Time, Cyndi Lauper

36 — Down Under, Men at Work

37 — Pictures of You, The Cure

38 — Sweet Child o ‘ Mine, Guns N’ Roses

39 — Total Eclipse of the Heart, Bonnie Tyler

40 — In the Air Tonight, Phil Collins

41 — Tainted Love, Soft Cell

42 — Computer Love, Zapp

43 — Super Freak, Rick James

44 — Girl You Know It’s True, Milli Vanilli

45 — Push It, Salt-N-Pepa

46 — Back in Black, ACDC

47 — Drive, The Cars

48 — Just a Friend, Biz Markie

49 — It Takes Two, Rob Base & DJ EZ Rock

50 — What Have You Done for Me Lately, Janet Jackson