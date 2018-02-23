A revista Times Out criou uma lista extremamente nostálgica e animadora para qualquer pessoa que viveu nos anos 1980 – ou mesmo quem nasceu depois, mas aprecia a boa qualidade da música da época. Trata-se de uma seleção das melhores canções da década, que contempla diferentes estilos: do rock ou pop. A primeira colocação do ranking é ocupada por Whitney Houston, grande ícone da era do walkman, com o hit “I Wanna Dance with Somebody”. Além dela, a seleção conta também com os inesquecíveis sucessos de David Bowie, Bon Jovi, Michael Jackson, Madonna, ACDC, Prince, The Clash, A-ha, Journey, Lionel Richie, entre outros. Todas as músicas da seleção estão disponíveis em uma playlist no Spotify, também criada pela revista. Para ouvi-la é necessário possuir registro no serviço e realizar o login. Há uma opção de assinatura gratuita.
2 — Take On Me, A-ha
3 — Don’t Stop Believin’, Journey
4 — Modern Love, David Bowie
5 — Beat It, Michael Jackson
6 — When Doves Cry, Prince
7 — Into the Groove, Madonna
8 — Blue Monday, New Order
9 — Dancing in the Dark, Bruce Springsteen
10 — Everybody Wants to Rule the World, Tears for Fears
11 — Private Eyes, Hall & Oates
12 — Livin’ on a Prayer, Bon Jovi
13 — The Power of Love, Huey Lewis & The News
14 — Don’t You Want Me, The Human League
15 — Once in a Lifetime, Talking Heads
16 — Buffalo Stance, Neneh Cherry
17 — All Night Long, Lionel Richie
18 — Faith, George Michael
19 — She Drives Me Crazy, Fine Young Cannibals
20 — Should I Stay or Should I Go, The Clash
21 — Ain’t Nobody, Chaka Khan
22 — The Sweetest Taboo, Sade
23 — Love Is a Battlefield, Pat Benatar
24 — Come on Eileen, Dexys Midnight Runners
25 — Under Pressure, Queen & David Bowie
26 — Pour Some Sugar on Me, Def Leppard
27 — What’s Love Got to Do With It, Tina Turner
28 — Everywhere, Fleetwood Mac
29 — Bizarre Love Triangle, New Order
30 — End of the World as We Know It, R.E.M
31 — Blister in the Sun, Violent Femmes
32 — Running Up That Hill, Kate Bush
33 — This Charming Man, The Smiths
34 — I Think We’re Alone Now, Tiffany
35 — Time After Time, Cyndi Lauper
36 — Down Under, Men at Work
37 — Pictures of You, The Cure
38 — Sweet Child o ‘ Mine, Guns N’ Roses
39 — Total Eclipse of the Heart, Bonnie Tyler
40 — In the Air Tonight, Phil Collins
41 — Tainted Love, Soft Cell
42 — Computer Love, Zapp
43 — Super Freak, Rick James
44 — Girl You Know It’s True, Milli Vanilli
45 — Push It, Salt-N-Pepa
46 — Back in Black, ACDC
47 — Drive, The Cars
48 — Just a Friend, Biz Markie
49 — It Takes Two, Rob Base & DJ EZ Rock
50 — What Have You Done for Me Lately, Janet Jackson
Clique no link para ouvir: As 50 melhores músicas dos anos 1980